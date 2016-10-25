Wick 0, Haywards Heath Town 1: Watch the highlights

Haywards Heath Town will face Bedfont Sports from the Combined Counties Football League Premier Division in the second round of the FA Vase after beating Wick 1-0 on Saturday..

And here are the highlights of Saturday's game.

You can read Stu Morgan's report here

