Wick 1, Haywards Heath Town 5: Clinical Heath claim all three points

Haywards Heath Town kept the pressure on the front runners with a good 5-1 win at Wick.

Heath started the match well keeping their hosts on the back foot from kick off, it was the first chance of the match in the fourth minute that Heath opened the scoring, Max Miller did well down the right and his pulled back cross found Alex Laing on the edge of the box and he rifled the ball into the bottom corner.

Trevor McCreadie celebrates his goal. Wick v Haywards Heath Town. Picture by Grahame Lehkyj

The game settled into a pattern of Heath controlling the play well with Wick absorbing the pressure and looking to play on the break, Trevor McCreadie saw a well struck strike fly just over from 25 yards out, Wick’s chances came but James Shawgathered easily as the strikes lacked power.

Other chances came and went in the half as McCreadie headed over and Luc Doherty saw his cross shot well held by the Wick keeper. The big chance for the half for the hosts came on 34 minutes when in the Heath box the first strike was well cleared from inside the six yard box and the follow up shot was well blocked.

The remainder of the half belonged to Heath, Alex Laing fired just wide after being found by Max Miller, then on 41 minutes Heath doubled their lead. Josh Spinks spotted the run of Trevor McCreadie and played the through ball just out of reach of the covering defender, still with lots to do Trevor McCredie held his nerve well and fired the ball into the far corner.

Soon it was 3-0 as on the stroke of half time Alex Laing got his second goal of the game, Kane Louis weaved his way into the box as his cut back saw Trevor McCreadie step over the ball to give Alex Laing just enough space smash the ball past the hosts keeper.

James Shaw punches clear. Wick v Haywards Heath Town. Picture by Grahame Lehkyj

The Hosts made a bright start to the second half and with just five minutes played Ryan Warwick was adjudged to have pulled back a Wick player in the box and a penalty was awarded. The Left back stepped up and smashed the ball past James Shawgiving the Heath Keeper no chance.

With the hosts having nothing to lose they enjoyed greater possession in the second half but struggled to get past the mean back line of Heath and trouble James Shaw.

On 66 minutes Ryan Warwick was unlucky as he saw his strike deflected onto the post.

Heath gave a debut to new signing Luke Donaldson on 67 minutes as he replaced Max Miller on the right.

Defences continued to hold firm as both sides had shots on goal blocked by defenders. On 74 minutes Bailie Rogersreplaced Alex Laing which released Jamie Weston to go further forwards.

Trevor McCreadie was unlucky on 74 minutes after a fine turn and strike smashed against the cross bar but the striker was not to be denied his second as a minute later he again did well and after another sharp turn made no mistake smashing the ball in with power for his second and Heath’s 4th of the game.

Heath made their final substitution as Tom Graves replaced Nathan Cooper for the final 14 minutes.

The final goal of the game came 4 minutes from time when a ball in from Luke Donaldson was not dealt with by the Wick defender and Jamie Weston needed no second invitation as he pounced on the loose ball and fired in from close range.

Heath Man Of The Match – Alex Laing, two very well taken goals and lots of energy and creativity on the day.

Manager Shaun Saunders said: “I'm delighted with today's win, we were again clinical in front of goal which I knew we had to be after the tough FA Vase game several weeks ago. We were dominant first half and deserved the lead but sat back slightly in the second half more than I wanted but dealt with the Wick pressure well. Results have gone in our favour today proving what a valuable three points today's are.”

Next Match – Heath Vs Shoreham – Tuesday November 22 7:45pm Kick Off – Hanbury Stadium.

