Win shows Heath 'could have competed at that level' says boss Saunders

Shaun Saunders says his side's shock FA Cup win against Bostik League South side South Park shows Heath could have played at that level.

Heath could have been playing in the Bostik League South if they had not got a points deduction at the end of the last season.

But they won 2-0 against high-flyers South Park to make it to the first qualifying round of the FA Cup.

And Saunders said: "Yes I do feel we could have competed at that level and yesterday's result shows that against a side hopeful of promotion."

Goals from Luc Doherty and Max Miller gave them the win but Saunders was pleased with team as a whole.

He said: "No one stood out it was as always a massive team effort from the lads."

Heath face Eastbourne United at Hanbury Stadium on Tuesday night in the Peter Bentley Challenge Cup before returning to league action on Saturday at home to Worthing United.

Saunders said: "Tuesday will give me the opportunity to freshen things up as a couple need a break and a few need minutes, not mass changes but probably a tweak."

You can read Peter Chapman's FA Cup match report in this week's Mid Sussex Times.