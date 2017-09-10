Wingate & Finchley 2, Burgess Hill Town 0: Winless run against Wingate continues

Burgess Hill Town have never beaten Wingate & Finchley in a league game and unfortunately this statistic still stands after Saturday's result.

The hosts have begun the season well and are now one place outside of the play offs on goal difference following Saturdays result.

Manager Ian Chapman was unable to call on the services of midfielder Jack Brivio who was at a wedding. Ibrahim Diallo was recalled to the side having recovered from a swollen ankle and he featured in midfield where he impressed. Pat Harding made his first start of the season replacing Jamal Johnson who dropped to the bench.

Wingate started brightly and had a couple of half chances with Rob Laney having a shot go wide from Marc Charles-Smith's flick on. But the Hillians got stronger and had some good spells of possession.

Max Huxter in the Hillians goal superbly tipped the ball round the post from Reece Beckles-Richards curling shot whilst at the other end Hak Adelukan dragged his low shot wide as the half finished goalless.

The second half started with the home side again having a few half chances with the Hillians defence looking strong. Huxter did though pull of two outstanding saves.

In the 57th minute the Hillians number one tipped round Ben Pattie's long range free kick for a corner and he again made another excellent stop from a free kick as Spencer McCall saw his effort tipped over for a corner.

Sadly for the Hillians from the resulting corner the dangerous Laney rose to head home.

Chapman made a couple of changes bringing on with Lee Harding and Brandon Diau joining the action as the Hillians went all out to get an equaliser. Tim Cook was also brought on soon after.

Sub Harding sent in an excellent corner that just needed a touch as it flashed across the goal.

Soon after Adelukan had a free kick from just outside the box go inches wide after Aaron Smith-Joseph had been fouled as he looked to burst through on goal.

Hillians went closest to an equaliser when Sam Fisk's header was going in but unfortunately it deflected off a Hillians player and out for a corner.

James Richmond should have scored with a header whilst Joey Taylor had an effort fly over the bar from outside of the box but the hosts killed the game off deep into injury time as Laney struck with a low shot against the run of play to send the Hillians home empty handed.

Hillians: Max Huxter; James Richmond, Sam Fisk, Cheick Toure, Joey Taylor; Pat Harding (Brandon Diau 75), Guy Bolton (Lee Harding 75), Hak Adelukan, Ibrahim Diallo, Aaron Smith Joseph; Tony Garrod (Tim Cook 77).

Not used: Jamal Johnson, James Shaw.

Man of the Match: Max Huxter - some excellent saves from the Hillians stopper.