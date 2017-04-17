Worthing 1, Burgess Hill Town 1: Full report and Chapman reaction

Ian Chapman said his Burgess Hill Town side did not get what they deserved today (Monday) after an injury time strike denied them an important three points at Worthing.

Chapman said: "We’ve not got what we deserved today, we should have won today.

"The horrible part of it is that we were by far the better team for an hour.

"We should have really killed the game off, we’ve had three or four one on ones with the goal keeper at 1-0 and then you get done with the last kick of the game. The annoying part is that I’ve asked the ref how long to go and he has said 90 seconds then he’s played nearly two and half minutes so we were very aggrieved."

Chapman made four changes to Saturday’s line-up. Toby Pointing and Will Miles replaced Leon Redwood and Pierre Hazet in midfield and Aaron Smith Joseph and Tyrell Richardson-Brown replaced Pat and Lee Harding up front.

Richardson-Brown’s pace was causing Worthing’s back- four problems from the start, and it was Richardson-Brown who had the first chance when Kieron Thorp fumbled a headed back pass, but he recovered just in time to deny the Hillian’s forward.

Thorp was called into action again holding onto a Brivio long range effort and saved well with his foot to deny Richardson-Brown seconds later. The home side was enjoying more possession but weren’t threatening the Hillians goal.

Leon Redwood was introduced at the beginning of the 2nd half for Pointing and was booked shortly before the hour mark for a foul on the edge of the Hillian’s area, but the resulting free kick was easily saved by Shaw.

Minutes later Will Miles played a good ball into the ‘channel’ for Lee Harding, who had just replaced Lucas Rodrigues, and his cross was met by Tyrell Richardson Brown to score from inside the six-yard box.

The Hillians nearly doubled their lead in the 73rd minute, Thorp saving well from Ibrahim Diallo who had been picked out at the far post by Aaron Smith-Joseph’s deep cross. In the 82nd minute, a Lee Harding volley was deflected away from goal by a Worthing player’s hand for a corner but the referee didn’t see the incident. With the home side pushing for an equaliser, a long throw evaded the Hillians defence and found the unmarked Newhouse at the back post to score from a few yards out.