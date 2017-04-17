Worthing 1, Burgess Hill Town 1: Injury time goal denies Hillians vital win

A goal in injury time denied Burgess Hill Town a vital Easter Monday win at Sussex rivals Worthing.

Tyrell Richardson-Brown gave Ian Chapman's men the lead. It looked like they would claim all three points until Jack Newhouse claimed the equaliser for the home side.

The club tweeted at the final whistle: "Hill dominated the whole of the second half and fully deserved all three points. Lads defended brilliantly for 96 minutes."

With all other games in the Ryman Premier kicking off at 3pm, the result lifts Burgess Hill out of the relegation zone into 19th place.

The Hillians face Merstham at home in the final league game of the season on Saturday.