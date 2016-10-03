Search

Worthing United 0, Hassocks 5: Bacon’s hat-trick ends run of defeats

Ben Bacon scores the first of his hat-trick against Worthing United. Picture by Phil Westlake

Ben Bacon scores the first of his hat-trick against Worthing United. Picture by Phil Westlake

0
Have your say

After seven consecutive defeats, Hassocks would’ve taken any sort of result from their trip to Worthing United in order to avoid what would have been an unwanted piece of club history as the first side in the clubs history to have lost eight games in a row.

Component:1.7609302.1475486869, , ,$mergedBody