Worthing United 0, Haywards Heath Town 1: Miller tap in seals win

A single goal in the first half from Max Miller was enough for Haywards Heath Town to pick up all three points on a difficult pitch at Lyons Farm.

Heath were missing several regular faces through injury and holidays but welcomed new signing Tiago Andrade straight into the starting line up.

Kane Louis attacks. Worthing United v Haywards Heath Town. Picture by Grahame Lehkyj

Conditions under foot at Worthing Utd were difficult for both sets of players, The first half was mainly played out in the hosts half but only a single goal separated the sides at the break after Tiago Andrade headed a Callum Saunders free kick goal wards and Max Miller was able to stab the ball in from close range.

Callum Saunders cross shot rattled the Worthing bar, Tom Graves' header hit the post and Kane Louis called the Hosts keeper into action from 20 yards but he got down well to save.

After the break Heath continued to be wasteful firing over on several occasions and Max Miller seeing his header come off the bar. The missed chances almost came back to haunt Heath as a Worthing free kick cannoned off the top of the bar and then Nathan Cooper made an incredible goal line clearance from under his own bar with 10 minutes to play.

Heath then saw the game out for another clean sheet (13th and club record) and three points on the road.

Callum Saunders attempts to stop an attack. Worthing United v Haywards Heath Town. Picture by Grahame Lehkyj

Next Week we welcome Peacehaven to Hanbury as we lock horns for the 4th and final time this season.

The Reserves had a difficult day as they went down 3-4 in a seven goal thriller at Hanbury. It was a league double for the side now just one place behind Heath as Storrington picked up their second win of the season.