'You lot are absolutely shambolic' - Social media reacts to Haywards Heath Town news

The news that the FA have dismissed Haywards Heath Town's appeal against a nine-point deduction from the Southern Combination Football League has not gone down well on Twitter.

The appeal was held at Wembley today but the news was not good for Shaun Saunders' team, who now lose the Premier Division title to Shoreham and will not be promoted to the Isthmian League.

After the SCFL tweeted: "The EFA dismiss @HHTFC appeal against @TheSCFL", Heath player Bailie Rogers said on Twitter: "You lot are absolutely shambolic."

Shoreham striker Rob O'Toole, who has just joined Horsham, tweeted Rogers back with a screenshot of a Mid Sussex Times story after he won the SCFL Division 1 title with Haywards Heath Town in 2016 which was headlined 'Want to win a league title? Get Rob O'Toole in your team'

Heath skipper Naim Rouane tweeted in reply to the SCFL: "Got this tweet sorted out quick enough! You buzzing with the outcome @TheSCFL?"

@football_sussex tweeted: "Where is the incentive for unpaid volunteers when an innocent error gets punished like this? Killing football," and "I honestly have no leaning towards HH or Shoreham but unless there's more to this than we're being told it's way over the top"

Paul Hodder tweeted: "It's a farce, why would HH knowingly play a suspended player knowing full well the title and promotion was more than achievable and at risk."

On the positive side, Chris Leaney tweeted: "Congratulations to @ShorehamFC ! Amazing news for the Town!! #shorehambysea #shoreham @Shoreham_Herald."

And the official Haywards Heath Town FC twitter account (@HHTFC) tweeted: "Good Luck to @ShorehamFC for next season after Promotion today."

SCFL chairman Steve Nealgrove said the league will release a full statement once they have received the papers from the hearing and he has had a debrief from the two committee members who went to Wembley.

But he added: "The decision shows what we did was correct. We've been vindicated. People can say what they want on there [Twitter] but we will respond with a full statement in the press."