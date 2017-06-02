YOUTH FOOTBALL: Furngate Sixes entries open

Furngate Youth FC are looking for teams to enter their annual six-a-side tournament.

It is to be held at Oakwood School, Horley on Saturday and Sunday, July 1-2.

Age-groups range from under-sevens through to under-16s. There are places still available in each category.

The following age-groups will be held on Saturday: under-sevens, under-nines, under-11s, under-14s and under-15s.

Entries cost £38 per team and a maximum of two acedemy/centre of excellence players are permitted in any one team.

To enter contact Anne Truett at annetruett1@gmail.com or tel: 078 550 61676.

Furngate are also looking for new players to join their youngest Rising Stars team.

Players should be in Year 1 or starting school in September. Training will take place locally on Saturday mornings.

Furngate are an FA Charter Standard Club.

All their coaches are CRB checked and hold a safeguarding certificate.

To join up contact Raj Dhiman on 07747 616361.