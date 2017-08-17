Former Cuckfield overseas plays in historic Test match at Edgbaston

Have your say

Former Cuckfield overseas star Roston Chase is playing in the first Test match to be played under lights in England.

The West Indian will be facing England and the pink ball at Edgbaston over the next five days.

Keshav Maharaj in action for Cuckfield

Chase is one of 15 overseas players to have played in the Sussex League with Cuckfield, including this year's - New Zealander Jeet Raval.

The 25-year-old Barbadian played for Cuckfield in 2015. He scored four half centuries, with a highest score of 79 against Roffey.

Chase has played 10 Test matches for the West Indies, scoring three centuries and three fifties. He's also taken 17 wickets - with a best of 5-121 - with his off breaks.

Earlier in the summer, Keshav Maharaj played every Test in the England v South Africa series. Maharaj was Cuckfield’s overseas player in the 2013 season.