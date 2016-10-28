Former Haywards Heath overseas Joe Mennie receives shock Australia Test call-up

South Australian and former Haywards Heath overseas Joe Mennie has received a shock call-up to the Australian Test squad.

Mennie played for Haywards Heath in the 2008 season and is now the second former overseas player of a Sussex club to be called up to a Test squad this week after Keshav Maharaj was selected for South Africa’s tour to Australia.

The fast bowler has been be preferred to Tasmania’s Jackson Bird and his Redbacks team-mate Chadd Sayers as part of a four-man pace attack.

The First Test is at the WACA Ground next week.

Mennie, 27, was the leading Sheffield Shield wicket-taker last season with 51 at 21.22 and recently made his one-day international debut. But he may not make his Test debut at the WACA with veteran Peter Siddle likely to fill the third seam position behind Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazelwood.

