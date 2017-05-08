H. J. Stoner Ltd Mid-Sussex Cricket League round-up

Last season’s Division 1 runners up Edenbridge (10pts) had a tough start to the season as they lost at Preston Nomads 3 (28pts) by 100 runs.

Preston Nomads 3 were asked to bat first and reached 198 as the players chipped in with Isaac Swan the top scorer with 47. Edenbridge were bowled out for 98 in under 28 overs as the bowlers shared the wickets.

Ashdown Forest (30pts) began the season with an 80 run victory at Palmers (4pts). Stefan Gooch hit 101 with support from Jarrad Doney (46) as Ashdown Forest declared on 274 for 5. During the reply Palmers started well with opener Nick Beever top scoring with 79 but last season’s top bowler David Vernon took 7 for 73 as Palmers fell short and were dismissed for 194.

Bolney (30pts) gained a 6 wicket win at Dormansland (6pts). Dormansland were bowled out for 129 before Kingsley Morris (74*) helped Bolney complete the chase with 4 overs to spare.

Last year’s Division 2 champions Streat & Westmeston (30pts) beat Ardingly (1pt), who were also promoted, by 140 runs. The day’s top scorer Neil Green scored an unbeaten 153 including a 145 partnership with Bill Anthony as Streat & Westmeston declared on 253 for 6. During the reply Rory Baxter took 7 for 44 as Ardingly could only muster 113.

Cuckfield 3 (13pts) and Poynings (12pts) played out a draw to start the season. Cuckfield 3 compete their innings on 220 for 9 with half centuries from Tom Morrissey (70) and Ben Caidan (51) and Ben Toogood taking 6 for 55. Gary Wallis-Tayler (68) led the chase by Poynings fell short finishing on 178 for 7.

In Division 2, Turners Hill (30pts) won by 49 runs at home to Colemans Hatch (3pts). After being asked to bat Jay Ansley (95*) and Charlie Harris (60) helped Turners Hill reach 220 for 7. In reply Steve Medhurst scored 79 and Jez Tobin (4 for 35) was the pick of bowlers as Colemans Hatch were bowled out for 171.

Horsted Keynes (30pts) began their season with a 101 run victory at Burgess Hill 3 (11pts). Half centuries from Tom Robinson (66) and Alex Waters (55) assisted Horsted Keynes to 205 all out. During the reply James Fuller (4 for 37) and Harvey James (4 for 41) saw Burgess Hill 3 dismissed for 104.

Lindfield 3 (30pts) had a convincing 8 wicket win at Cowden (1pt). Cowden were bowled out for 76 with Alex Pinard taking 4 for 19. Lindfield 3 took 19 overs to complete their chase.

Hurstpierpoint (11pts) and East Grinstead 3 (13pts) had a high scoring draw. East Grinstead 3 reached 237 for 8 with contributions from Gus Turner (77*) and Benjamin Davies (67). Hurstpierpoint fell just short in their chase reaching 214 for 7 with help from Mike Sloman (85) and Matt Parsons (65*).

The two sides promoted last year Smallfield Manor (11pts) and Preston Nomads 4 (12pts) drew their match. Smallfield Manor were bowled out for 193, with Karshif Naveed scoring 51 and Peter Forsythe taking 5 for 58. Preston Nomads 3 finished on 134 for 7 as man of the match, Karshif Naveed, added 6 wickets to his half century in the first innings.

In their return to Division 3, Staplefield (30pts) won by 9 wickets at home to Lingfield 3 (2pts). Greg Russell took 5 for 45 as Lingfield 3 were bowled out for 116 before Staplefield completed their chase in 22 overs including Greg Russell’s unbeaten 80 from 50 balls.

Dormansland 2 (30pts) had 7 wicket victory at Roffey 3 (3pts). The bowlers shared the workload as Roffey 3 were dismissed for 104. Dormansland 2 made short work of the chase which took just 15.4 overs.

Brunswick Village (24pts) were 6 wicket victors in a match that went to the wire at Edenbridge 2 (10pts). Alan Joyce (53) was the top scorer as Edenbridge 2 finished on 190 for 7. Jamie Funnell contributed 73 as newly promoted Brunswick Village completed their chase with just 7 balls to spare.

Copthorne (30pts) beat Cuckfield 4 (11pts) by 4 wickets. The batsmen chipped in as Cuckfield 4 were bowled out for 182 with Shaun Ormanroyd taking 5 for 67. Anand Sawant’s 85 runs were key in the chase which Copthorne completed in fewer than 29 overs.

Streat & Westmeston 2 (28pts) won by 30 runs at Balcombe 2 (5pts). Nigel Butler (71) helped Streat & Westmeston 2 reach 192 for 6. Although Hugh Griffin contributed 62 for Balcombe 2, the fielders showed their prowess with 9 of wickets were caught, run out or stumped as Balcombe 2 were dismissed for 162.

In Division 4, Palmers 2 (29pts) won by 5 wickets at St James's Montefiore 3 (4pts). St James's Montefiore were restricted to 113 for 9 in their 47 overs as five bowlers shared the wickets. After losing an early wicket Palmers 2 hit out to record the win in the 26th over.

Ansty 3 (28pts) had a 4 wicket victory over Hurstpierpoint 2 (12pts). Ben Potter (71) was the top performer as Hurstpierpoint finished with 225 for 9. In reply Lucy Western finished unbeaten on 84 to see Ansty 3 compete their chase with 11 overs to spare.

Lindfield 4 (14pts) and Balcombe 3 (5pts) played out a high scoring draw. Lingfield 4 declared on 261 for 5 when Chris Maynard reached 100* following on from Marc Sellis’ 57. Half centuries from Tom Bottomley (78) and Rory Golding (50) saw Balcombe 3 finish the match on 217 for 8.

Keymer & Hassocks 3 (7pts) and Smallfield Manor 2 (13pts) drew their match of the newly promoted teams. Smallfield Manor 2 declared on 217 for 7 as Karl Mullen contributed 59*. Ross Watkins’ (54) half century help Keymer & Hassocks 3 reach 150 for 7.

In Division 5, Roffey 4 (30pts) won by 133 runs at Lingfield 5 (10pts). Roffey 4 were bowled out for 211 as batting was a family affair for the Gibbs’; Ed Gibbs (57), Ben Gibbs (36) and Phil Gibbs (30). The bowlers share the wickets during the chase as Lingfield 5 were dismissed for 78.

Bolney 2 (28pts) won by 45 runs over Burgess Hill 4 (4pts). A half century from Peter Buch (51) helped Bolney 2 reach 179 for 6. Although Jack Smart scored 70 it was not enough to prevent Burgess Hill 4 being bowled out for 134.

Poynings 2 (24pts) entered the league from the conference with a 49 run victory over Ansty 4 (8pts). Evan Herbert took 4 for 15 as Poynings 2 reached 127 for 9. However, in the reply the bowlers shared the wickets with Phil Koester taking 4 for 19 as Ansty 4 were dismissed for 78.

Forest Row 3 (-15) could not raise a side for their match at East Grinstead 4 (30pts).