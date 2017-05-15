H. J. Stoner Ltd Mid Sussex Cricket League round-up

At the top of Division 1, Preston Nomads 3 (30pts) won by 2 wickets at Ashdown Forest (10pts).

Ashdown Forest were bowled out for 169 with Stefan Gooch contributing 56 whilst Ian Jones took 5 for 41. In reply Sakib Ikram finished unbeaten on 63 as Preston Nomads 3 won with 7 balls remaining.

Streat & Westmeston (24pts) had a 6 wicket victory at Bolney (10pts). Matt Stone (53*) helped Bolney reach 175 as David Christmas took 4 for 57. James Chadburn (97*) was the main batsman as Streat & Westmeston completed their chase.

Ardingly (30pts) had a convincing 167 run victory over Palmers (0pts). Ardingly amassed 256 for 4 declared with a century from Sachin Kulkarni (100*) and half centuries from Anand Kulkarni (68) and Oliver Pyle (54). The wickets were shared by 4 bowlers including 3 for 18 from Mark Williams as Palmers were dismissed for 89.

Poynings (11pts) and Dormansland (8pts) drew their match. Poynings were asked to bat first and reached 190 for 7, recovering from 37 for 3, with the batsmen chipping in and the bowlers sharing the wickets. Dormansland fell 11 runs short of their target finishing with 180 for 6. Once again no batsmen or bowlers stood out as they all shared the workload.

Cuckfield 3 (14pts) drew their match at Edenbridge (11pts). Will Rossiter top scored with 71 whilst Stephen Smith took 5 for 81 as Cuckfield 3 reached 201 for 9 from their innings. After losing a couple of early wickets Edenbridge recovered to 152 for 8 to hold on to the draw.

In Division 2, Horsted Keynes (30pts) gained a 3 wicket victory over Cowden (11pts). Petrus Brand contributed 64, as Cowden were bowled out for 195. During the reply Tom Robinson finished unbeaten on 68 as Horsted Keynes won with more than 10 over remaining.

Turners Hill (28pts) won by 48 runs at Lindfield 3 (12pts). Although only one of the top five made double figures, the captain Jay Ansley scored 74 to help Turners Hill to 188 and Ross Pedley took 5 for 28 to ensure they were all out. Danny Bulgin was the top scorer with 46, but Charlie Harris took 5 for 37 as Lindfield 3 could on make 140 all out.

Preston Nomads 4 (30pts) beat Burgess Hill 3 (4pts) by 95 runs. Graham Watson was unbeaten on 63 as Preston Nomads 4 finished with 223 for 6. Burgess Hill 3 were bowled out for 128 as Peter Forsythe took 5 for 22.

Smallfield Manor (30pts) won by 7 wickets in a quick match at East Grinstead 3 (1pt). East Grinstead 3 were dismissed for only 32 with no scores in double figures only two bowlers were used: Chris Harding (6 for 8) and Barney Knights-Johnson (4 for 20), in an innings that lasted 18 overs. Smallfield Manor knocked the runs off with Chris Glossop the only batsman in the match to make score double figures.

Hurstpierpoint (13pts) drew their match at Colemans Hatch (5pts). Matt Parsons (141*) and Simon Tunley (97) had a 200 run partnership as Hurstpierpoint declared on 260 for 2. In Colemans Hatch’s reply the openers Roger Thorogood (69) and Steve Pollard (67) put on 144 for the first wicket, but then lost regular wickets to finish on 213 for 7.

At the top of Division 3, Staplefield (30pts) won by 6 wickets at Brunswick Village (4pts). Greg Russell’s 7 for 58 saw Brunswick Village dismissed for 117. 9-man Staplefield knocked the runs off in 25 overs with Greg Russell scoring 40*.

Copthorne (30pts) also had a 6 wicket victory, over 9-men at Dormansland 2 (4pts). Dormansland were bowled out for 114 with 45 from Stuart MacRae as Stewart Cook took 4 for 9. The chase was dominated by Anand Sawant who took just 33 balls to score 90*.

Cuckfield 4 (28pts) beat Edenbridge 2 (9pts) by 3 wickets. Edenbridge 2 were restricted to 154 for 8, as four bowlers shared the wickets. Opener Tomas Wright finished unbeaten on 77 and Cuckfield 4 completed their win with 22 balls to spare.

Roffey 3 (30pts) won by 131 runs at Streat & Westmeston 2 (4pts).Two centuries from Josh Kennedy (113) and Raf Feredy (110) helped Roffey to 262 for 2 declared. Jamie Bowles (52) was not able to prevent Streat & Westmeston 2 being bowled out for 131.

Lingfield 3 (30pts) won by 170 runs against Balcombe 2 (3pts). Will Armstrong (176 from 106 balls) and Martin Britt (101*) helped Lingfield 3 amass 321 for 3 declared. Martin Britt also contributed with the ball taking 4 for 37 as Balcombe 2 were bowled out for 151.

Division 4 included the highest score of the day as Palmers 2 (14pts) drew with Lindfield 4 (4pts). Tom Vickers scored an unbeaten 201 from 115 balls as Palmers 2 declared on 294 for 4. Graham Page (68*) led the reply as Lindfield 4 held out to finish on 191 for 9.

Hurstpierpoint 2 (30pts) won by 8 wickets against St James's Montefiore 3 (3pts). The bowlers shared the wickets as St James's Montefiore 3 were bowled out for 103. John Pike (47) was the stand out batsman as Hurstpierpoint 2 completed their chase within 19 overs.

Ansty 3 (12pts) and Smallfield Manor 2 (1pt) drew their match. A half-century from Thomas Peberdy (56) led Ansty 3 to 184 for 5. Smallfield Manor 2 recovered from 31for 4 to hold on for the draw ending on 102 for 9.

Balcombe 3 (26pts) had a 5 wicket victory over Lingfield 4 (8pts). Lingfield 4 lost regular wickets but reached 165 for 8. Nigel Draude’s century (105*) was the highlight of the match as Balcombe 3 won with 39 balls remaining.

In Division 5, Roffey 4 (30pts) had their second win of the season beating Ardingly 2 (3pts) by 4 wickets. Five bowlers shared the wickets as Ardingly 2 were bowled out for 84. Roffey 4 completed their win in the 28th over.

Poynings 2 (30pts) who joined the league this year beat Burgess Hill 4 (0pts) by 124 runs. Paul Sylvester( 101*) and Duncan Newing (56) led Poynings 2 to 204 for 5 before the bowlers combined to dismiss Burgess Hill 4 for 80 runs.

Ansty 4 (14pts) and East Grinstead 4 (14pts) played a close draw that neither side could close out. East Grinstead 4 were bowled out for 202 as Robert Targett took 6 for 61. Robert Targett (88) was the key batsman in the chase but Ansty 4 fell just short of the win ending on 197 for 9.

Lingfield 5 (-15) could not raise a side for their match at Forest Row 3 (30pts).

Next week’s fixtures (Saturday 20th May) are:

Division 1: Bolney v Ardingly, Cuckfield 3 v Ashdown Forest, Dormansland v Edenbridge, Preston Nomads 3 v Palmers, Streat & Westmeston v Poynings

Division 2: Burgess Hill 3 v East Grinstead 3, Cowden v Preston Nomads 4, Horsted Keynes v Lindfield 3, Hurstpierpoint v Turners Hill, Smallfield Manor v Colemans Hatch

Division 3: Balcombe 2 v Brunswick Village, Copthorne v Roffey 3, Edenbridge 2 v Dormansland 2, Lingfield 3 v Streat & Westmeston 2, Staplefield v Cuckfield 4

Division 4: Keymer & Hassocks 3 v Lingfield 4, Lindfield 4 v Hurstpierpoint 2, Palmers 2 v Balcombe 3, St James's Montefiore 3 v Smallfield Manor 2, Ansty 3 - Rest Week

Division 5: Ardingly 2 v Forest Row 3, East Grinstead 4 v Burgess Hill 4, Lingfield 5 v Ansty 4, Poynings 2 v Bolney 2, Roffey 4 - Rest Week