H. J. Stoner Ltd Mid Sussex Cricket League round-up

Ashdown Forest (30pts) remain top if the league with 101 run victory over Dormansland (2pts).

Stefan Gooch (78) and David Vernon (60*) led Ashdown Forest to 235 for 5 declared. David Vernon’s 6 for 35 helped bowl out Dormansland for 134 with 19 balls to spare.

Poynings (26pts) won against Bolney (9pts) by 35 runs. Poynings were restricted to 156 for 9 as Tom Hughes took 5 for 40. Tom Hughes also added 51 with the bat but was unable to prevent the loss as Andy Beal and Richard Brookes took 4 wickets a piece as Bolney were dismissed for 121.

Ardingly (30pts) had a convincing 134 run over Preston Nomads 3 (6pts). A half-century from Mark Williams (69) helped Ardingly declare on 218 for 8. Preston Nomads 3 struggled in the chase with seven batsmen not making 10 runs between them as they collapsed to 94 all out.

Cuckfield 3 (30pts) had a 9 wicket victory at Palmers (4pts). Toby Andersson contributed 51 but four bowlers share the wickets as Palmers ended 134 all out. Ben Harris (84*) and Will Rossiter (44) knocked the runs off as Cuckfield 3 completed the chase in the 21st over.

Edenbridge (28pts) beat Streat & Westmeston (2pts) by 9 wickets. Streat & Westmeston only had one batsman make double figures, and Toby Fuller took 5 for 14 as they were restricted to 101 for 9. It only took 22 overs for Edenbridge to complete the chase with Alex Mason (38*) the top scorer.

In Division 2, Preston Nomads 4 (30pts) had a 5 wicket victory over leader Horsted Keynes (10pts). Tom Robinson (100) helped Horsted Keynes to 187 all out as Peter Forsythe took 6 for 67. Protap Dasgupta (60) was the top scorer in the chase as Preston Nomads 4 completed the win with 14 balls to spare.

Hurstpierpoint (26pts) won by 6 wickets at Lindfield 3 (12pts). William Light contributed 82 as Lindfield 3 ended with 226 for 8. The chase included a 152 partnership between Matt Parsons (127*) and Bernard Thys (41) as Hurstpierpoint completed the win in 38 overs.

Turners Hill (12pts) drew their match with Smallfield Manor (8pts). Turners Hill reached 188 for 8 with Jay Ansley (64*) the top scorer. A half-century from Mike Elsey (52) led the chase but with a lack of support it faltered as Smallfield Manor held on for the draw finishing with 133 for 9.

East Grinstead 3 (30pts) completed an 8 wicket victory over Cowden (7pts). Nine-man Cowden were bowled out for 161 as the bowlers shared the wickets. After losing a couple of early wickets; Benjamin Davies (67*) and Zachary Riley (49*) combined to see East Grinstead 3 over the line in the 26th over.

Colemans Hatch (30pts) had a convincing 187 run win over Burgess Hill 3 (1pt). Colemans Hatch’s batsman had a good day with a century and two half-centuries from Steve Pollard (114*), Tim Singer (94) and Roger Thorogood (80) as they declared on 304 for 2. Mark Skinner then took 7 for 64 as Burgess Hill 3 were bowled out for 115.

Division 3 leaders Copthorne (12pts) drew their match at Streat & Westmeston 2 (8pts). Copthorne declared on 238 for 7 with half-centuries from Doug Toms (82) and Paul Smart (73*). During the reply Nigel Butler (121*) carried his bat, but with a lack of support Streat & Westmeston 2 finished on 198 for 5.

Dormansland 2 (30pts) had a 6 wicket victory over Staplefield (4pts). The bowlers shared the wickets as Staplefield were dismissed for 123. The batsmen chipped in during the chase as Dormansland 2 completed the win with 18 overs to spare.

Lingfield 3 (30pts) won by 87 runs at Brunswick Village (7pts). Lingfield 3 declared on 247 for 5 with half-centuries from Will Armstrong (68) and Martin Britt (61). There were half-centuries in the reply from Waqas Hassan Syed (63) and Jamie Hyde (51) although the bowlers shared the wickets as Brunswick Village were bowled out for 160.

Balcombe 2 (20pts) won by 9 wickets at Cuckfield 4 (10pts). The batsmen chipped in as Cuckfield 4 reached 224 for 5. After losing a wicket in the first over, Hugh Griffin (138*) and Dudley Owen-Thomas (66*) had an unbeaten 227 partnership from 201 balls as Balcombe 2 cruised to victory with 10 over to spare.

Roffey 3 (22pts) had a 4 wicket win against Edenbridge 2 (9pts). Edenbridge were restricted to 154 for 6 and Roffey 3 chased the target with 14 balls remaining.

In Division 4, Hurstpierpoint 2 (30pts) came out 17 run victors in top of the table clash with Palmers 2 (5pts). Hurstpierpoint declared on 230 for 4 with half-centuries from Wilf Tunley-Lo (85) and Ben Potter (72). During the reply the bowlers shared the wickets as Palmers 2 were bowled out for 213 with 15 balls to spare.

Ansty 3 (30pts) had a 7 wicket victory at Lingfield 4 (1pt). Lingfield 4 were dismissed for 67 as only 2 batsmen made double figures. Ansty 4 knocked the runs off in the 19th over.

Keymer & Hassocks 3 (20pts) won by a wicket, in a match that went to the wire at Balcombe 3 (10pts). James Rothman (116) and Henry Le Flemming (52) had a 121 run partnership, helping Balcombe 3 declare on 228 for 4. During the reply Nick Kitchen (101) and Graham Dillon (61) had a 147 run partnership as Keymer & Hassocks 3 completed the chase with 11 balls to spare.

Smallfield Manor 2 (30pts) won by 8 wickets against Lindfield 4 (5pts). The bowlers shared the wickets as Lindfield 4 were bowled out for 125. Brothers Ganaseelan Goutham Gunaseelan (64) and Kanaseelan Jegan Gunaseelan (40) led the reply as Smallfield Manor 2 completed the chase in the 16th over.

In Division 5, Ansty 4 (26pts) won by 62 runs against Ardingly 2 (10pts). Ansty 4 were bowled out for 160 before Robert Targett (5 for 25) helped dismiss Ardingly 2 for 98.

East Grinstead 4 (20pts) had a 7 wicket victory at Bolney 2 (9pts). Half-centuries from Carl Zimmatore (74) and Neil Bushell (50) helped Bolney 2 reach 196 for 3. During the reply contributions from Simon Cannell (103*) and Nabil Yousif (54) saw East Grinstead 4 complete their chase with 11 balls remaining.

Forest Row 3 (-15) could not raise a team for their match against Roffey 4 (30pts)

Lingfield 53 (-15) could not raise a team for their match at Burgess Hill 4 (30pts)

Next week’s fixtures (Saturday 3rd June) are:

Division 1: Bolney v Edenbridge, Cuckfield 3 v Preston Nomads 3, Dormansland v Palmers, Poynings v Ardingly, Streat & Westmeston v Ashdown Forest

Division 2: Burgess Hill 3 v Turners Hill, Cowden v Colemans Hatch, Horsted Keynes v East Grinstead 3, Preston Nomads 4 v Lindfield 3, Smallfield Manor v Hurstpierpoint

Division 3: Balcombe 2 v Dormansland 2, Brunswick Village v Streat & Westmeston 2, Edenbridge 2 v Copthorne, Lingfield 3 v Cuckfield 4, Staplefield v Roffey 3

Division 4: Ansty 3 v Keymer & Hassocks 3, Hurstpierpoint 2 v Balcombe 3, Palmers 2 v Smallfield Manor 2, St James's Montefiore 3 v Lingfield 4, Lindfield 4 - Rest Week

Division 5: Ardingly 2 v Burgess Hill 4, East Grinstead 4 v Poynings 2, Roffey 4 v Ansty 4, Bolney 2 - Rest Week, Forest Row 3 - Rest Week

