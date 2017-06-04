H. J. Stoner Ltd Mid Sussex Cricket League round-up

Ashdown Forest (28pts) remain at the top of the Division 1 with a 5 wicket victory at Streat & Westmeston (12pts).

Jules Hunt batted through the innings remaining un beaten on 140 as Streat & Westmeston made 200 for 9 dec, despite David Vernon taking 6 for 85. Jarrad Doney led the reply scoring 121 (from 91 balls) as Ashdown Forest reached their target in the 33rd over.

Preston Nomads 3 (30pts) had a 38 run victory at Cuckfield 3 (13pts). A century from George Read (100) aided Preston Nomads 3 reach 204 all out, whilst the bowlers shared the wickets. During the chase Joe Cambridge top scored with 57, but Shahzaib Khan took 5 for 34 to help bowl out Cuckfield 3 for 166.

Ardingly (22pts) won at Poynings (11pts) by 10 runs in a match dominated by bowlers. Richard Brookes took 8 for 36 as Ardingly were bowled out for 117. Abhijit Lohokare took 6 for 18 as Poynings were dismissed for 107.

Edenbridge (26pts) won by 7 wickets at Bolney (11pts). James Flower’s 112 helped Bolney reach 211 for 8. Three half-centuries from Stephen Smith (57*), Dave Puttnam (57) and Josh Boakes (52) saw Edenbridge over the line in the 33rd over.

Palmers (22pts) had a 3 wicket victory at Dormansland (11pts) to complete the sweep of away wins in the top division.

Dormansland declared on 177 for 6 with James Scott & Matt Ruxton contributing 45 each. Palmers struggled during the chase but some quick runs at the end of the innings from Jude Summerfield (58) saw Palmers reach their target with 5 balls remaining.

It could be a tight season Division 2 with 4 points covering the top 3 after round 5.

Horsted Keynes (30pts) gained a 3 wicket victory at home to East Grinstead 3 (3pts) in a low scoring contest. Harvey James took 5 for 56 as East Grinstead 3 were dismissed for 86. Jon Thompson took 6 for 26 but Horsted Keynes chased their target in the 19th over.

Turners Hill (30pts) beat Burgess Hill 3 (1pt) by 8 wickets in another low scoring match. Brennie Dias Mendes took 4 for 14 as Burgess Hill 3 were bowled out for 86. Brennie Dias Mendes (50*) completed his man of the match performance leading Turners Hill to victory in the 17th over.

Preston Nomads 4 (30pts) won by 9 wickets against Lindfield 3 (6pts). Michael Hewett (58) was the top scorer for Lindfield 3, with Peter Forsythe taking 5 for 55 as they were bowled out for 163. Protap Dasgupta (60*) and Justin Schildkamp (58) led the chase, seeing Preston Nomads 4 complete the win with 9 overs to spare.

Cowden (5pts) and Colemans Hatch (14pts) drew their match at the Recreation Ground. Paul Brady (88) and Steve Medhurst (73) helped Colemans Hatch recover from 24 for 3 to declare on 224 for 7. Cowden lost wickets regularly but held on for the draw finishing with 112 for 8.

Smallfield Manor (12pts) drew their match with Hurstpierpoint (3pts). A century from Dominic Glossop (109) led Smallfield Manor to 258 for 4 declared. Hurstpierpoint lost early wickets but Matt Parsons (62*) and Bernard Thys (43) steady the ship to finish with 168 for 4.

Next week’s fixtures (Saturday 10th June) are:

Division 1: Ardingly v Cuckfield 3, Ashdown Forest v Bolney, Edenbridge v Poynings, Palmers v Streat & Westmeston, Preston Nomads 3 v Dormansland

Division 2: Hurstpierpoint v Burgess Hill 3, Turners Hill v Cowden, Colemans Hatch v Horsted Keynes, East Grinstead 3 v Preston Nomads 4, Lindfield 3 v Smallfield Manor

Division 3: Copthorne v Staplefield, Cuckfield 4 v Brunswick Village, Dormansland 2 v Lingfield 3, Roffey 3 v Balcombe 2, Streat & Westmeston 2 v Edenbridge 2

Division 4: Balcombe 3 v Ansty 3, Keymer & Hassocks 3 v St James's Montefiore 3, Lingfield 4 v Lindfield 4, Smallfield Manor 2 v Hurstpierpoint 2, Palmers 2 - Rest Week

Division 5: Ansty 4 v Forest Row 3, Bolney 2 v Ardingly 2, Burgess Hill 4 v Roffey 4, East Grinstead 4 - Rest Week, Poynings 2 - Rest Week

