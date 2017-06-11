H. J. Stoner Ltd Mid Sussex Cricket League round-up

Ashdown Forest (30pts) extended their lead at the top of Division 1 with an 8 wicket victory against Bolney (1pt). Garrion Gilchrist (56) was the only batsman to pass 20 runs as Bolney were bowled out for 94 with David Vernon taking 5 for 24.

Ashdown Forest chased down the target in the 15th over with a half-century from Hugo MacDonald (54*).

Preston Nomads 3 (28pts) won by 8 wickets against bottom of the table Dormansland (9pts). Toby Glover took 6 for 59 as Dormansland were reached 176 for 9. Edward Salkield (107*) scored his century from 55 balls set up Preston Nomads 3 to win in the 22nd over.

Cuckfield 3 (30pts) had a 4 wicket victory at Ardingly (3pts). Matt Denyer (4 for 14) and Christopher Osborne (4 for 40) combined to help dismiss Ardingly for 79. Cuckfield 3 completed the win in the 27th over.

Poynings (28pts) won by 133 runs at Edenbridge (2pts). A half-century from Will Brookes (60) help Poynings reach 191 for 6. During the reply the bowlers shared the wickets as Edenbridge were dismissed for 58.

Streat & Westmeston (20pts) beat Palmers (12pts) by 6 wickets with 12 balls to spare. Alfie Brand (86) and Steve Donelan (42) put on 120 for the first wicket as Palmers declared on 235 for 5. During Streat & Westmeston’s chase James Chadburn (76*) and Jules Hunt (76) also had a first wicket partnership of 120 and in addition Iain Lewis (63*) joined James for an unbeaten 105 partnership to complete the win.

In Division 2, Turners Hill (30pts) moved to the top of the table with a 73 run victory over Cowden (10pts). A half-century from Jez Tobin (79) led Turners Hill to 170 all out. The bowlers shared the wickets as Cowden were bowled out for 97.

East Grinstead 3 (26pts) won by 24 runs against Preston Nomads 4 (12pts). Benjamin Davies (58) was the top scorer as East Grinstead 3 was bowled out for 150. The chase was dominated by Nik Trotter who took 8 for 59 to bowl out Preston Nomads 4 for 126 with just 10 balls to spare.

Colemans Hatch (30pts) knocked Horsted Keynes (4pts) of the top spot with a 112 run victory. Half-centuries from Roger Thorogood (82) and Tim Singer (60*) led Colemans Hatch to 288 for 5 declared. The batsmen all chipped in but Horsted Keynes but they lost regular wickets and were unable to hold on for the draw as they were bowled out for 176.

Smallfield Manor (30pts) had a 3 wicket victory at Lindfield 3 (9pts). Although Phil Tolhurst scored 73, the lack of support saw Lindfield 3 bowled out for 158. Smallfield Manor lost a couple of early wickets but recovered to win with 2 overs remaining.

Hurstpierpoint (30pts) beat bottom of the table Burgess Hill 3 (3pts) by 96 runs. Ben Tunley contributed 53, and with other batsmen chipping in Hurstpierpoint reached 215 for 6 declared. Neil Crickmore took 6 for 44 as Burgess Hill 3 were bowled out for 119.

Copthorne (30pts) remain top of Division 3 with an 86 run victory against Staplefield (8pts). Humza Khan (90) fell short of a century as Copthorne declared on 278 for 7. Dan Dray (68) was the top scorer in the chase, but with 8 players, Staplefield were unable to mount a challenge to the target and were bowled out for 192.

Lingfield 3 (30pts) beat 8-man Dormansland 2 (0pts) by 9 wickets. Ashley Netherclift took 5 for 21 as Dormansland 2 were bowled out for 75. Lingfield 3 knocked of the runs in 11 overs.

Balcombe 2 (30pts) won by 3 wickets at Roffey 3 (7pts). The bowlers shared the wickets to bowl out Roffey 3 for 131. Dudley Owen-Thomas (56) led the chase for Balcombe 2 as they completed the victory in the 47th over.

Edenbridge 2 (20pts) had a 7 wicket win at Streat & Westmeston 2 (11pts). Half-centuries from Jamie Bowles (85) and Will Hawkins (51) helped Streat & Westmeston 2 reach 211 for 4. Alan Joyce (135) starred in reply as Edenbridge completed the victory in the 39th over.

Cuckfield 4 (14pts) drew their match with Brunswick Village (5pts). James Buckeridge (104*) and Tom Bonanate (71) combined as Cuckfield 4 reached 238 for 2. Half-centuries from Arosh Fernandopulle (75) and Jamie Funnel (55) for Brunswick Village led the chase but they were unable to push on and lost wickets but held on for the draw with 220 for 9.

In Division 4, Ansty 3 (30pts) moved to the top of the table with a 7 wicket victory at Balcombe 3 (5pts). Balcombe 3 were bowled out for 129 as the bowlers shared the wickets. Luke Wood (43) was the top scorer as Ansty 4 chased their target in the 19th over.

Smallfield Manor 2 (30pts) had a 6 wicket victory against Hurstpierpoint 2 (6pts). Noel Kashif (43) was the top the scorer as Hurstpierpoint 2 were bowled out for 126. During the chase the batsmen chipped in with Dan Alp (46*) finishing the reply for Smallfield Manor 2 in the 27th over.

St James's Montefiore 3 (30pts) completed a 9 wicket win at Keymer & Hassocks 3 (0pts). The bowlers shared the wickets as Keymer & Hassocks 3 were dismissed for 73. A half-century from Jason Tingley (50)

Lindfield 4 (30pts) won by 140 runs at Lingfield 4 (0pts). An opening partnership worth 151 between Graham Page (113*) and Tony Hornby (68) led Lindfield 4 to declare on 218 for 4. The bowlers shared the wickets as Lingfield 4 were dismissed for 78.

In Division 5, Ansty 4 (30pts) had a 9 wicket victory against Forest Row 3 (2pts). Robert Targett took 8 for 14 as Forest Row 3 were bowled out for 120. Ken Chapman (66*) and Michael Green (41) put on 117 for the first wicket as Ansty 4 won in the 23rd over.

Roffey 4 (30pts) had a 3 wicket victory at Burgess Hill 4 (3pts). Burgess Hill 3 were bowled out for 68 in 21 overs. Roffey 4 struggled in the reply with only one player making double figures, but crossed the line in the 27th over.

Bolney 2 (25pts) won by 3 wickets against Ardingly 2 (12pts). Half-centuries from Toby Silverman (78) and Sam Nurse (56*) led Ardingly 2 to 221 for 5. The chase was dominated by a 115 partnership for the 2nd wicket between Alan Lake (115) and Dean Hamilton (40) as Bolney 2 completed the victory in the 37th over.

Next week’s fixtures (Saturday 17th June) are:

Division 1: Bolney v Palmers, Dormansland v Cuckfield 3, Edenbridge v Ardingly, Poynings v Ashdown Forest, Streat & Westmeston v Preston Nomads 3

Division 2: Burgess Hill 3 v Smallfield Manor, Cowden v Hurstpierpoint, East Grinstead 3 v Lindfield 3, Horsted Keynes v Turners Hill, Preston Nomads 4 v Colemans Hatch

Division 3: Balcombe 2 v Copthorne, Brunswick Village v Dormansland 2, Cuckfield 4 v Streat & Westmeston 2, Lingfield 3 v Roffey 3, Staplefield v Edenbridge 2

Division 4: Lindfield 4 v Keymer & Hassocks 3, Palmers 2 v Lingfield 4, Smallfield Manor 2 v Balcombe 3, St James's Montefiore 3 v Ansty 3, Hurstpierpoint 2 - Rest Week

Division 5: Ardingly 2 v Poynings 2, Forest Row 3 v Burgess Hill 4, Roffey 4 v Bolney 2, Ansty 4 - Rest Week, East Grinstead 4 - Rest Week

