H. J. Stoner Ltd Mid Sussex Cricket League round-up

Poynings (24pts) beat Division 1 leaders, Ashdown Forest (10pts) by 48 runs. David Vernon took 5 for 37 as Poynings were bowled out for 131.

Richard Brookes (7 for 24) and Andy Beal (3 for 33) combined to dismiss Ashdown Forest for 83.

Preston Nomads 3 (14pts) drew their match at Streat & Westmeston (5pts). With contributions from Taron Ikram (61), Sakib Ikram (56), Sachin Ananda (49) and Stephen Marsh (49*), Preston Nomads 3 declared on 298 for 5. A century from Jules Hunt (111 from 106 balls) helped Streat & Westmeston reach 245 for 8 as they held on for the draw.

Cuckfield 3 (30pts) won by 4 wickets at Dormansland (11pts). Half-centuries from Thomas Nickols (60) and Max Jones (50) helped Dormansland to 185 all out. With contributions from Tom Morrissey (56), Will Rossiter (53) and Piers Harrison (41) Cuckfield 3 completed the victory in the 37th over.

Edenbridge (30pts) had a convincing 8 wicket victory over Ardingly (1pt). The bowlers shared the wickets as Ardingly were bowled out for 99. Josh Boakes (42) was the top scorer as Edenbridge knocked off their target in the 16th over.

Palmers (30pts) had an 8 wicket victory at Bolney (11pts). James Flower’s 70 helped Bolney reach 209 all out as the bowlers shared the wickets. A century from Nick Beever (102*) led Palmers to the win with 41 balls to spare.

In Division 2, Horsted Keynes (28pts) beat leaders Turners Hill (12pts) by 48 runs. Harvey James score 91 as Horsted Keynes were bowled out for 193 with Charlie Harris taking 5 for 55. During the reply the bowlers shared the wickets as Turners Hill were bowled out for 145.

Colemans Hatch (13pts) and Preston Nomads 4 (4pts) drew their match at Fulking. Steve Medhurst (133*) and Steve Pollard (83*) led Colemans Hatch to 280 for 2. George Read (47) top scored in the chase with Preston Nomads 4 finishing on 199 for 6.

Smallfield Manor (30pts) had a 9 wicket victory at Burgess Hill 3 (4pts). Luke Dorgan (57) was the top scorer for Burgess Hill 3, whilst Chris Harding took 5 for 37 as they were bowled out for 132. Half-centuries from Dominic Glossop (66*) and Chris Glossop (53*) led Smallfield Manor to victory with 12 overs to spare.

Cowden (26pts) had their first win of the season, beating Hurstpierpoint (10pts) by 6 wickets. Jon Etheridge took 5 for 27 as Hurstpierpoint reached 187 for 8. The batsmen chipped in as Cowden completed the chase in the 26th over.

East Grinstead 3 (12pts) and Lindfield 3 (10pts) drew their match at Fonthill School. Contributions from James Adkin (75) and Adam Stephenson (48) helped declare on 248 for 5. Lindfield 3 finished short of their target on 216 for 5 with a unbeaten half-century from Danny Bulgin (50*).

Copthorne (30pts) extended their lead in Division 3 with a 6 wicket victory at Balcombe 2 (4pts). Shaun Ormanroyd (4 for 39) and Paul Smart (4 for 68) combined to help bowl out Balcombe 2 for 122. Doug Toms (42*) top scored as Copthorne complete the chase in the 18th over.

Roffey 3 (30pts) had a 50 run victory at Lingfield 3 (10pts). Patrick Gibbs (59) scored a half-century as Roffey 3 reached 200 for 7. The bowlers shared the wickets to bowl out Lingfield 3 for 150.

Staplefield (20pts) won by 4 wickets against Edenbridge 2 (13pts). Tim Cox’s 79 led Edenbridge 2 to 207 for 5. Half-centuries from Greg Russell (84*) and Dan Dray (65) were key as Staplefield reached their target within 28 overs.

Brunswick Village (14pts) and Dormansland 2 (2pts) drew their match at Chailey. Brunswick Village reached 264 for 3 thanks to Jamie Funnell (111*) and Arosh Fernandopulle (56). Nick Hellier (72*) top scored in the reply as Dormansland 2 held on for the draw finishing on 126 for 9.

Streat & Westmeston 2 (24pts) won at Cuckfield 4 (9pts) by 3 wickets. The batsmen chipped in as Cuckfield 4 reached 170 for 7. Streat & Westmeston 2 completed their chase in 38 overs.

In Division 4, Ansty 3 (30pts) remain unbeaten with a 3 wicket victory at St James's Montefiore 3 (9pts). Charlie Layton took 5 for 23 as St James's Montefiore 3 were bowled out for 157. Luke Davies (48) was the top scorer as Ansty 3 completed the win with 17 balls remaining.

Smallfield Manor 2 (28pts) beat Balcombe 3 (3pts) by 7 wickets. The bowlers shared the workload as Balcombe 3 were restricted to 108 for 9. It took less than 16 overs for Smallfield Manor 2 to complete the win as Karthik Kannan contributed 51*.

Lindfield 4 (10pts) and Keymer & Hassocks 3 (12pts) drew their match. Lindfield 4 lost their last wicket on the last ball of the innings reaching 174. Although, Howard Collins (51) scored a half-century Keymer & Hassocks 3 were only able to reach 140 for 9 as they held on for the draw.

Lingfield 4 (30pts) had an 8 wicket victory against Palmers 2 (3pts) in Hove. The bowlers shared the wickets as Palmers 2 were bowled out for 104. Sam Curtis’s 51* off 40 balls saw Lingfield 4 to their first win of the season.

Bolney 2 (30pts) moved the top of Division 5 with a 4 wicket victory at Roffey 4 (3pts). The bowlers shares the wickets as 9-man Roffey 4 were dismissed for 58. Bolney 2 chased their target in the 11th over.

Ardingly 2 (13pts) drew their match with Poynings 2 (12pts). Half-centuries from Nick May (65) and Alec May (58) led Ardingly to 215 for 9 declared. In reply Poynings 2 scored 157 for 6 with Paul Sylvester contributing 63.

Forest Row 3 (30pts) won the bottom of the table clash with Burgess Hill 4 (0pts) by 241 runs. A century from Ben Ellis (100*) helped Forest Row 3 declare on 268 for 5. Stephen Ellis took 5 for 12 as Burgess Hill 4 were dismissed for 27.

Next week’s fixtures (Saturday 24th June) are:

Division 1: Ardingly v Dormansland, Ashdown Forest v Edenbridge, Cuckfield 3 v Streat & Westmeston, Palmers v Poynings, Preston Nomads 3 v Bolney

Division 2: Colemans Hatch v East Grinstead 3, Hurstpierpoint v Horsted Keynes, Lindfield 3 v Burgess Hill 3, Smallfield Manor v Cowden, Turners Hill v Preston Nomads 4

Division 3: Copthorne v Lingfield 3, Dormansland 2 v Cuckfield 4, Edenbridge 2 v Balcombe 2, Roffey 3 v Brunswick Village, Streat & Westmeston 2 v Staplefield

Division 4: Ansty 3 v Lindfield 4, Balcombe 3 v St James's Montefiore 3, Keymer & Hassocks 3 v Palmers 2, Lingfield 4 v Hurstpierpoint 2, Smallfield Manor 2 - Rest Week

Division 5: Bolney 2 v Forest Row 3, Burgess Hill 4 v Ansty 4, East Grinstead 4 v Ardingly 2, Poynings 2 v Roffey 4

