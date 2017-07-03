H. J. Stoner Ltd Mid Sussex Cricket League round-up

At the half-way mark of the season Ashdown Forest (30pts) remain clear at the top of Division 1, as they beat Ardingly (5pts) by 8 wickets. Mark Williams (61) top scored for Ardingly while Alistair Smail took 5 for 42 as Ardingly were bowled out for 136. Ashdown Forest knocked of the runs in the 24th over with Viplav Vadlamani contributing 72.

Cuckfield 3 (30pts) had an 8 wicket victory at Bolney (7pts). Although Kingsley Morris (69) hit his third half-century of the season, the bowlers shared the wickets to bowl out Bolney for 164. After losing an early wicket Tom Morrissey (57) and George Galbraith-Gibbons (56*) led Cuckfield 3 toward the win.

Preston Nomads 3 (30pts) won by 111 runs at Poynings (9pts). Sakib Ikram top scored with 62 as Preston Nomads 3 reached 211 for 9. In reply Shahzaib Khan took 6 for 29 as Poynings were dismissed for 100.

Palmers (26pts) managed a 50 run victory at Edenbridge (11pts). Andy Hill took 5 for 60 as Palmers were bowled out for 164. Three bowlers shared the wicket as Edenbridge were all out for 114.

Streat & Westmeston (30pts) had a 74 run victory over bottom of the table Dormansland (5pts). James Chadburn (125) and Jules Hunt (87) led Streat & Westmeston to 274 for 3 declared. During the reply the batsmen all chipped in but the bowlers shared the wickets as Dormansland were bowled out for 200.

In Division 2, four matches went the distance as draws, with a full win now coving the top 8 in the table.

Turners Hill (12pts) remain at the top of the table as they drew at East Grinstead 3 (14pts). With a half-century from Jamie Leppard (84), East Grinstead 3 reached 206 for 9 as Charlie Harris took 5 for 58. Turners Hill fell short of their target and rallied after losing early wickets with Charlie Harris tops scoring with 65 to reach 187 for 8.

Colemans Hatch (30pts) leapt up the table with a 5 wicket victory against Lindfield 3 (6pts). Steve Pollard (6 for 30) and Steve Medhurst (4 for 64) combined to bowl out Lindfield 3 for 128. Colemans Hatch knocked of the target within 28 overs.

Horsted Keynes (13pts) drew with Smallfield Manor (11pts). Mike Elsey (53) top scored for Smallfield Manor while Harvey James bowled unchanged to take 5 for 64. Harvey continue his good day finish 47 not out as Horsted Keynes finished on 168 for 6.

Preston Nomads 4 (5pts) and Hurstpierpoint (12pts) drew their close match. Hurstpierpoint reached 237 for 5 as there were half-centuries from Alexander Bushell (71*) and Bernard Thys (52). In the reply Matthew Jefferies (59) was the top scorer but Preston Nomads 4 fell just 2 runs short of the win on 236 for 4.

It was another draw in the bottom of the table match between Cowden (13pts) and Burgess Hill 3 (4pts). Andrew Wilkes (139*) carried his bat and with support from Sam Rickets (50*) they put on 124 as Cowden declared on 260 for 3. Burgess Hill 3 recovered from 13 for 3 to reach 194 for 6 with half-centuries from Niall Murphy (61*) and Mason Foley (54).

In Division 3, Copthorne (28pts) won by 69 runs at Brunswick Village (12pts) in the top v bottom fixture. Stewart Cook scored 52 as 9-man Copthorne were bowled out for 194. During the chase Shaun Ormanroyd and Paul Smart took 4 wickets each as Brunswick Village were all out for 125.

Lingfield 3 (12pts) and Edenbridge 2 (13pts) drew their derby match. Martin Britt scored 74 but Gareth Fuller (6 for 65) and Graham Cox (4 for 72) combined to bowl out Lingfield 3 for 199. After Edenbridge 2 started well they lost regular wickets but held on for the draw finishing on 151 for 8.

Balcombe 2 (30pts) had an 8 wicket victory over Staplefield (9pts). The bowlers shared the wickets as Staplefield were bowled out for 178. Balcombe 2’s captain Sam Blackburn finished unbeaten on 78 as they completed the win with 10 overs to spare.

Cuckfield 4 (24pts) won by 2 wickets in their match with Roffey 3 (14pts). Roffey 3 benefited by some wayward bowling (there were 51 extras) to reach 205 for 7. William Rogers (69) was the top scorer for Cuckfield 4 as they completed their chase with 11 balls remaining in the match.

Dormansland 2 (-15ps) conceded their match with Streat & Westmeston 2 (30pts) as they could not raise a side.

Ansty 3 (30pts) remain unbeaten in Division 4 with a 4 wicket win at Palmers 2 (7pts). The bowlers shared the wickets as Palmers 2 were bowled out for 140 before Ansty 3 knocked off the runs in the 34th over.

Smallfield Manor 2 (30pts) completed a 7 wicket win over bottom of the table Lingfield 4 (1pt). Shan Aroos (6 for 31) and Fizul Nadir (4 for 43) combined Lingfield 4 were dismissed for 77. Smallfield Manor 2 completed their chase in the 12th over.

Hurstpierpoint 2 (13pts) drew their match with Keymer & Hassocks 3 (2pts). John Pike (106*) and Jaydon Leahy (54) led Hurstpierpoint 2 to 257 for 3 declared. Keymer & Hassocks 3 lost regular wickets but held for the draw finish with 131 for 7.

Lindfield 4 (8pts) and St James's Montefiore 3 (13pts) drew their match at Great Walstead School. St James's Montefiore 3 declared on 234 for 7 with half centuries from Owen May (57) and Jason Tingley (55). Although Ian Jackson contributed 58, Lindfield 4 were restricted to 175 for 6.

In Division 5, Ansty 4 (30pts) move to the top of the table with a 9 wicket win over Bolney 2 (2pts). Robert Targett and Derek Mundy took 4 wickets each as Bolney 2 were bowled out for 123. Ken Chapman scored 52* as Ansty 4 complete their chase in the 24th over.

Forest Row 3 (30pts) won by 6 wickets against Poynings 2 (10pts). Leigh Latham (52) scored his first half-century for Poynings as the bowlers shared the wickets as they were bowled out for 175. Chris Rockingham (50) scored his maiden half-century as Forest Row 3 completed the win in the 28th over.

Roffey 4 (28pts) won a close match by 13 runs against East Grinstead 4 (10pts). Roffey 4 reached 199 for 8 with the batsmen all chipping in. Reid Jenden scored 84 and Ben Gibbs took 5 for 36 as East Grinstead 4 were bowled out for 186.

Next week’s fixtures (Saturday 8th July) are:

Division 1: Cuckfield 3 v Edenbridge, Dormansland v Poynings, Palmers v Ardingly, Preston Nomads 3 v Ashdown Forest, Streat & Westmeston v Bolney

Division 2: Burgess Hill 3 v Preston Nomads 4, Cowden v Horsted Keynes, Hurstpierpoint v Colemans Hatch, Smallfield Manor v East Grinstead 3, Turners Hill v Lindfield 3

Division 3: Balcombe 2 v Lingfield 3, Copthorne v Dormansland 2, Edenbridge 2 v Cuckfield 4, Roffey 3 v Streat & Westmeston 2, Staplefield v Brunswick Village

Division 4: Ansty 3 v Smallfield Manor 2, Lindfield 4 v Palmers 2, Lingfield 4 v Balcombe 3, St James's Montefiore 3 v Hurstpierpoint 2, Keymer & Hassocks 3 - Rest Week

Division 5:

Ardingly 2 v Roffey 4, East Grinstead 4 v Ansty 4, Poynings 2 v Burgess Hill 4, Bolney 2 - Rest Week, Forest Row 3 - Rest Week