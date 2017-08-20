H. J. Stoner Ltd Mid Sussex Cricket League round-up

Ashdown Forest (26pts) remain top of Division 1 with a 50 run win at Edenbridge (11ps).

Stefan Gooch (98*) missed out on his century as he ran out of support with Ashdown Forest bowled out for 174, with Luke Boakes taking 6 for 100 and Andy Hill taking 4 for 31. David Vernon (5 for 48) and Alistair Smail (4 for 23) combined to bowl out Edenbridge for 124 as Jon Woodman (46) top scored.

Preston Nomads 3 (30pts) won by 6 wickets at Bolney (6pts) to keep the pressure on at the top of the table. The bowlers shared the wickets as Bolney were bowled out for 134. During the reply the batsmen all chipped in as Preston Nomads 3 reached their target in the 27th over.

Cuckfield 3 (30pts) won by 67 runs at Streat & Westmeston (8pts). Half-centuries from Piers Harrison (68) and Christopher Osborne (51) helped Cuckfield 3 reach 216 for 8. In the reply Matt Slinger (5 for 69) and Christopher Osborne (4 for 20) combined to bowl out Streat & Westmeston for 149.

Palmers (30pts) won by 3 wickets at Poynings (9pts). Keith Greenfield (70) was the top scorer as Poynings were bowled out for 163. Steve Donelan (55) led the chase as Palmers reached their target in the 41st over.

The bottom of the table match between Dormansland (14pts) and Ardingly (2pts) ended in a draw. Half-centuries from James Scott (70*) and Alex Pelling (63) helped Dormansland to 217 for 5 declared. Ardingly were restricted to 138 for 8 in reply but held on for the draw.

In Division 2, Preston Nomads 4 (30pts) were 9 wicket victors against Turners Hill (4pts). Although Mick Litchfield (50) top scored, the bowlers shared the wickets as Turners Hill were bowled out for 134. Preston Nomads 4 lost an early wicket but David Smith (68*) and Justin Schildkamp (46*) combined to bring up their target in 18 overs.

In the promotion race, East Grinstead 3 (27pts) won by 8 wickets against Colemans Hatch (3pts). Colemans Hatch were restricted to 119 for 7 in their 47 overs, before Jamie Leppard hit 75 from 62 balls as East Grinstead 3 won in the 26th over.

Smallfield Manor (28pts) won by 100 runs at Cowden (8pts). Ben Francis (61) was the top scorer as Smallfield Manor reached 178 for 9. During the reply Paul Gough took 5 for 13 as Cowden were dismissed for 78.

Horsted Keynes (28pts) and Hurstpierpoint (9pts) had a close match with Horsted Keynes 7 run victors with 13 balls remaining. After losing 3 early wickets, Dave Lancaster (65) and Alex Waters (64) combined as Horsted Keynes reached 176 for 8. In the chase Alexander Bushell contributed 80, but Peter Newson 5 for 58 as Hurstpierpoint were bowled out for 169.

Lindfield 3 (30pts) were 7 wicket victors at Burgess Hill 3 (1pt) in the bottom of the table match. Thanvi Choudhury took 9 for 32 (all of the wickets) as 10-man Burgess Hill were dismissed for 91. In the reply Charlie Weir finished unbeaten on 56 as Lindfield 3 completed the win in the 21st over. As a result of the match Burgess Hill 3 are relegated.

At the top of Division 3, Lingfield 3 (9pts) and Copthorne (12pts) drew their match. Saqib Khan amassed 139 as Copthorne reached 287 for 7. Martin Brownsey (65*) was the top scorer for Lingfield 3 as they finished with 223 for 5.

Staplefield (13pts) drew with Streat & Westmeston 2 (2pts). Two centuries from Greg Russell (112*) and Jordan Martin (108) led Staplefield to 266 for 5 declared. In reply Streat & Westmeston 2 reached 126 for 5 with Dave Porter (53) the top scorer.

Edenbridge 2 (30pts) won by 155 runs at Balcombe 2 (8pts). The batsmen all chipped in as Edenbridge 2 declared on 235 for 9 with Daniel Martin (57) the top scorer. During the chase Gareth Fuller took 5 for 29 as Balcombe 2 were dismissed for 80.

Cuckfield 4 (20pts) won by 3 wickets against Dormansland 2 (11pts). Stuart MacRae (50*) was the top scorer as Dormansland 2 reached 181 for 5. Caleb Hawkins contributed 54 as Cuckfield 4 completed their chase with 13 balls to spare.

Brunswick Village (30pts) had a 3 wicket victory over Roffey 3 (5pts). Kyle Fairs (63) was the top scorer as Roffey 3 were bowled out for 119. Brunswick Village complete the chase in the 31st over with Jamie Hyde (46) top scoring.

In Division 4, Lindfield 4 (2pts) and Ansty 3 (12pts) drew their match. Ansty 3 declared on 208 for 3 with half-centuries from Vince Rolandi (74) and Luke Wood (66*). Lindfield 4 were restricted to 134 for 5 in their reply.

Hurstpierpoint 2 (30pts) won by 141 runs against Lingfield 4 (4pts). Glenn Foster scored 87, as Hurstpierpoint 2 declared on 225 for 7. John Wareham took 7 for 56 to help bowl out Lingfield 4 for 84.

St James's Montefiore 3 (13pts) drew their match with Balcombe 3 (8pts). Graham Stevenson (78) & Ned Mundy (50) helped St James's Montefiore 3 reach 227 for 8 declared whilst Kevin Bottomley took 5 for 70. Balcombe 3 held on for the draw finishing on 126 for 7 from 51 overs.

At the bottom of the table Palmers 2 (10pts) and Keymer & Hassocks 3 (7pts) drew their match. Khaled Shawab (88) scored his maiden half-century as Palmers 2 declared on 184 for 7. During the reply there were half centuries from Ross Watkins (68) and Paul Duplock (56*) as Keymer & Hassocks 3 fell short of their target finishing with 163 for 4.

East Grinstead 4 (30pts) moved to the top of Division 5 with a 178 run victory at Ardingly 2 (7pts). A century from Ben Kinnear (101*) and half-century from Sudaresan Ashok (57) helped East Grinstead 3 declare on 284 for 8. In the reply the bowlers shared the wickets as Ardingly 2 were bowled out for 106.

Bolney 2 (30pts) had a 10 wicket victory at Forest Row 3 (0pts). Liam Richman (5 for 19) and Matt Stone (4 for 17) combined to dismiss Forest Row for 41. Bolney took just 27 balls to complete the win.

Poynings 2 (26pts) won by 10 wickets in a high scoring match at Roffey 4. Adam Williams (83) and Jon Moss (49) assisted Roffey 4 to declare on 205 for 8. William Warne (74*) and Ashley Edwards (73*) chased the runs in the 33rd over.

Next week’s fixtures (Saturday 26th August) are:

Division 1: Ardingly v Ashdown Forest, Cuckfield 3 v Bolney, Dormansland v Streat & Westmeston, Palmers v Edenbridge, Preston Nomads 3 v Poynings

Division 2: Burgess Hill 3 v Cowden, Hurstpierpoint v Preston Nomads 4, Lindfield 3 v Colemans Hatch, Smallfield Manor v Horsted Keynes, Turners Hill v East Grinstead 3

Division 3: Copthorne v Brunswick Village, Edenbridge 2 v Lingfield 3, Roffey 3 v Cuckfield 4, Staplefield v Balcombe 2, Streat & Westmeston 2 v Dormansland 2

Division 4: Ansty 3 v Palmers 2, Keymer & Hassocks 3 v Hurstpierpoint 2, Lingfield 4 v Smallfield Manor 2, St James's Montefiore 3 v Lindfield 4, Balcombe 3 - Rest Week

Division 5: Bolney 2 v Ansty 4, East Grinstead 4 v Roffey 4, Poynings 2 v Forest Row 3, Ardingly 2 - Rest Week