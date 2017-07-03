Hatchett and Sturmer blow away Cuckfield batting line-up

Cuckfield were blown away for just 59 as East Grinstead bowlers ran riot on Saturday.

Cuckfield won the toss and batted first on an overcast day at the Saint Hill Ground.

Lewis Hatchett and Ian Sturmer proceeded to run through the Cuckfield batting line up taking four wickets each to leave the visitors 42/8. Brad Hatchett replaced Sturmer and took the other two wickets to bowl Cuckfield out for 59 in the 30th over.

East Grinstead lost four wickets in the chase as James Thorpe took 3/25, but Ollie Graham (15*) and Regan Derham (13*) finished it off in the 13th over.

T20 - Cuckfield 1st XI v Horsham 1st XI

Horsham won the toss and invited Cuckfield to bat first at Cricket Field Road. Brad Gayler opened up for Cuckfield and set off aggressively, but wickets fell at the other end leaving Cuckfield 68 for 3 with Gayler on 52*. Gayler was finally caught for 65 from 44 balls off the bowling of Paul Williams with the score 85 for 4. Ben Candfield (27*) and James Thorpe (15) helped Cuckfield to a well below par 129 for 5.

Ryan Maskell and Craig Gallagher opened for Horsham and set off at a good rate. Maskell was bowled by Patterson for 17, but Michael Thornely joined Gallagher and the pair took the game on and away from Cuckfield. Gallagher retired hurt on 54, but it made no odds as Thornely (44*) saw Horsham home in the penultimate over.

Cuckfield 2nd XI v Lindfield 2nd XI

Lindfield won the toss and put the hosts into bat. James Mitchinson and Dom Sear put on 74 for the first wicket before Mitchinson was dismissed by Matt Wilson-Yelverton for 45. Greg Wisdom joined Sear and the run rate continued until Wisdom was also caught off the bowling of Wilson-Yelverton. Sear reached his century (108) and Jack Bowman contributed 38* enabling Cuckfield to declare after 50 overs with 254 for 3 on the board. Wilson-Yelverton took 2/69.

Lindfield lost early wickets in the chase as Joe White too two quick ones. Opener Scott Clark (20) provided some resistance, but wickets tumbled as Ed Catt got in on the act and then White also bowled Clark. Rob Minter (24) took up the resistance mantle, but it was in vain as Lindfield were bowled out for 90 in the 25th over. White took 3/13 and Catt 4/19.

Cuckfield 3rd XI v Bolney 1st XI

Cuckfield won the toss and elected to bowl first at Bolney. A wicket a piece for the Cuckfield openers Phil Semmens and Chris Osborne put Cuckfield in the driving seat. A frustrating Partnership between Kingsley Morris (69) and Matt Stone (32) was broken by the change bowling of Goff Baker as he bowled stone. Two more wickets for Baker and Semmens saw Bolney bowled out for 164 in the 46th over. Semmens took 3/24 and Baker 3/32.

Tom Hughes trapped Will Rossiter lbw for a duck to give the hosts hope, but Tom Morrissey (57) and George Galbraith-Gibbons (56*) took the game away and a cameo of 26* from Piers Harrison meant Cuckfield won by 8 wickets in the 27th over.

Cuckfield 4th XI v Roffey 3rd XI

Cuckfield won the toss and put the visitors into bat. Mohammad Ali (14) and Tom Danehay (39) got Roffey off to a good start, but Cuckfield opener, Jack Best, accounted for both. The scoreboard continued to tick over but wickets also fell. Martin Rivers hit 31* to get Roffey to 205 for 6 after their 47 overs. Jack Best took 3/65 and Dan Turner 2/28.

The Cuckfield top order struggled in reply, losing early wickets to the bowling of Sam Henderson leaving them 40 for 4. Cue the arrival of under 14 Will Rogers who played the role of innings anchor superbly. Two more wickets fell, bringing another under 14, Nathan Buckeridge, to the crease. Rogers reached 69 before he was also dismissed by Henderson. A second wicket for Jim Barnes left Cuckfield 8 down, but Jack Best (26*) joined Buckeridge (29*) and the pair took the home side to victory with 11 balls to spare.

T20 - Cuckfield Cavaliers v Ifield Thunder

In their first tie of the ECB U19 competition, Cuckfield travelled to Ifield. The hosts won the toss and elected to bowl first. Early wickets for Matt Graves and Mahad Ahmed saw Cuckfield 28 for 2, but Ben John (24), Joe White (18) kept the scoreboard moving before Joe Walker accounted for both. There were cameos from Charlie Best (14) and Will Rogers (19), but it was 37* from 25 balls at the end of the Cuckfield innings that gave the visitors a par score of 133 for 7 after 20. Joe Walker took 2/23 and Archit Patel 2/24.

Two wickets for Matt Denyer, one for Joe White and a run out by Dan Turner left Ifield 24 for 4. Rahul and Archit Patel put on 44 before Archit was trapped lbw by Sam Candfield for 27. Another Wicket for Candfield 2 balls later and another, this time for Dan Tuner shortly after put Ifield back on the back foot at 91 for 7. Rahul Patel became Candfield’s third victim, caught by George Galbraith-Gibbons for 25. A late flurry from Sudess Ali saw the game go to the last over, but a third wicket for Denyer and a run out for Joe White saw Ifield dismissed for 125 and Cuckfield win by 8 runs.