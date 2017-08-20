Ifield gain promotion and ruin Lindfield's ambitions

Ifield secured their promotion to the Premier League and ruined Lindfield's own ambitions with a 15 run win, under blue skies, on The Common.

Lindfield CC 1st XI 146 for 9 (45 overs) v Ifield CC 1st XI 161 for 9 (45 overs): Ifield win by 15 runs

Fielding first, the hosts got off to a flyer reducing Ifield to 23 for 4 as Dom Morgan (2 for 22) and James Pearce (2 for 22) ripped into the top order, in front of a large group of away fans, bussed in from the Crawley area. The pressure seemed to be telling on the visitors when Tem Hodson (2 for 30) joined the party and the score progressed to 86 for 6.

However, Jack Groves (32) steadied the ship, and Mahad Ahmed (35 not out) created some impetus to the innings, whilst Lindfield would rue the number of extras (37) they gave away. By the end of 45 overs, Ifield had reached 161, probably 40 more than they should have got after the start the home side achieved.

In reply, Ifield showed their class in removing both openers early, which brought together Hodson and Tom Hinley. The pair put on 75 before Hinley pulled his hamstring whilst running two, an injury which effectively changed the game. His departure saw a flurry of wickets as the hosts fell to 120 for 7, and when Adam Wright ran out Hodson for 49, there seemed no way back for Lindfield. A lengthy break for a dislocated shoulder to one of the Ifield fielders merely held up the final charge and the visitors seeled the win by 15 runs as the champagne corks started flying. Dan Smith was the pick of the bowlers with 3 for 23.

Captain Simon Shivnarain said: "Congratulations to Ifield for getting promoted this afternoon. They showed us how to eke out a defendable total when things aren't going well, and then defend it aggressively. It was great to see them bring a big crowd of old friends too. Good luck to them next year, it has been well deserved."

Rottingdean CC 1st XI 299 for 7 (45 overs) v Lindfield CC 2nd XI 118 for 8 (31.3 overs): Rottingdean win by 181 runs

A trip to the seaside was as good as it got for Lindfield's second string, when they came up against a rampant Rottingdean at their Falmer Road ground.

Fielding first, Lindfield were made to struggle as Rafique Swinscoe (63) and Eric Swinn-Ward (42) put on 66 for the first wicket. Henry Ledden (62) and George Ledden (63) continued the assault taking the score to 190 for 2, as extras (49) stretched the target to 300. The pick of the bowlers was Chris Maynard who snapped up 5 for 72, in a spell of just seven overs.

The total was always going to be too much for the visitors, although Nick Hopkins tried manfully for his 26 at the start of the innings. In the middle order, Josh Hinde and Scott Pedley both got going but fell on 16, and with them went any chance of making a game of it.

The loss leaves Lindfield firmly at the bottom of Division 5.

Burgess Hill CC 3rd XI 91 all out (28 overs) v Lindfield CC 3rd XI 93 for 3 (20.1 overs): Lindfield win by 7 wickets

14 year old Leg spinner, Thanvi Choudhury, proved the difference between the two sides when he produced the best Lindfield bowling figures for a generation at Whitemans Green, Cuckfield. Coming on second change, he ripped through the Burgess Hill batting line up, to achieve 9 for 32, and bowl the visitors to within 7 points of safety at the bottom of Mid-Sussex Division 2.

The home side had no answers to Choudury's variations and guile, as wicket-keeper Danny Bulgin got into the game with two stumpings and a catch, on an artificial pitch which offered turn and bounce.

In reply, 13 year old Sussex starlet Charlie Weir opened the batting and carried his bat to an unbeaten 56 and win the game for Lindfield, dragging them back into a fight for league survival.

Captain Neil Pedley said: "It's been a terrific day for our young academy players. Thanvi has had a difficult season having had to play in the second eleven against some quality opposition, so it's pleasing to see him do so well when given a chance in the Mid Sussex league. It'll be a day he should remember for a long time."

Lindfield CC 4th XI 134 for 5 (45 overs) v Ansty CC 3rd XI 208 for 3 (45 overs): Match drawn

A dull affair failed to catch the imagination on the fields of Great Walstead School as Lindfield and Ansty saw out a draw which stalled the visitors' promotion push from Mid Sussex Division 4.

Adam Butler (41) and Vince Rolandi (72) got the innings off to a good start, whilst an unbeaten 66 from Luke Wood made sure the visitors got over the 200 mark and allowed them to declare in 45 overs. Nigel Cannon picked up 2 for 78 off his 22 overs, and Redwan Chowdhury toiled for his 1 for 92.

Early breakthroughs in the second innings left Lindfield reeling as inform Phil Hogan, Tony Hornby and Graham Page were all dispatched in single figures. Malcolm Page (21) started the fightback, with Andrew Osborne (30) and Lloyd Fielder (36) frustrating Ansty in the middle order.

With overs running out, the visitors tried various options and nine bowlers, but couldn't force the win as William Carr (2 for 22) finished as the pick of the bowlers.