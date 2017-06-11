Improving Lindfield fail to capitalise on bowling exploits

Further batting woes for for the home side, masked a thrilling game against top-of-the-table visitors Mayfield, on a beautifully, sun-kissed Lindfield Common.

Lindfield CC 1st XI 165 all out (39.2 overs) v Mayfield CC 1st XI 178 all out (53 overs): Mayfield win by 13 runs

Graham Page, Lindfield's oldest league centurian

Fielding first, the hosts put together a terrific bowling display which saw Mayfield struggle to dominate with the bat as they lost regular wickets on a flat batting track.

James Pearce struck immediately thanks to a brilliant catch by Tem Hodson in the gully diving full length to his right. Phil Weir's medium pacers (2 for 24) kept the pressure up dismissing the middle order, whilst Tom Hinley bowled a nice spell of chinamen at a circumspect batting order that spent much of the afternoon rebuilding.

Among the wickets, James Allen hit 46 and James Meddings 37, to keep the innings ticking over, but the re-introduction of Pearce (3 for 31) mopped up the tail, supported by a couple of run outs from Hodson. At tea, the Mayfield total of 178 looked at least 40 short, with the track producing little sideways movement, and the outfield looking quick.

However, Lindfield have a habit of not making life easy for themselves, and their batting display mirrored that of the visitors, as wickets fell regularly. Plenty of batsmen made good starts, with Simon Shivnarain (26) Shohel Ahmed (20) and Dec Martel (22) all threatening to turn the game in Lindfield's favour. When Harry Chaudhary anchored the innings with a fine 60, the hosts looked favourites, but his dismissal saw panic in the ranks. Renaldo Holder was the main threat for Mayfield and deserved his 5 for 35, as he ran up the hill with gusto, whilst Jack Skinner (3 for 38) supported him magnificently. When Pearce was caught in the gully after hitting the ball onto his foot, the game finished with Lindfield an agonising 13 runs short.

Lindfield's slip cordon v Mayfield

Captain Shivnarain said: "Again we have failed to capitalise on a good position after playing well for most of the game. That's at least two games this season in which we should have got more for our efforts, but have not shown enough fight at the right times. The one positive is that we continue to be competitive, and just need a little more confidence to cross the line."

Hellingly CC 1st XI 109 for 3 (20.3 overs) v Lindfield CC 2nd XI 105 all out (40.3 overs): Hellingly win by 7 wickets

Lindfield's second string continued their awful run of results with a disastrous visit to Hellingly which saw them limp to an unimpressive 105, which the hosts eased past without breaking sweat. Only Scott Clark (26) and Gareth Court (19) really troubled the scorers as Daniel Pellet (4 for 32) and James McDonald (3 for 34) ripped through the visitors' batting order.

In reply, Hellingly's batsmen never felt any pressure as Greg Devlin hit an unbeaten 45 whilst McDonld chipped in with 39. Thanvi Choudhury showed the most application with the ball picking up 2 for 17, but despite this, the hosts cruised past the target in just 20 overs.

Neil Pedley celebrates his 50th birthday v Smallfield Manor

Lindfield CC 3rd XI 158 all out (45.4 overs) v Smallfield Manor CC 1st XI 159 for 7 (42 overs): Smallfield win by 3 wickets

A decent game at Hickmans Lane saw Lindfield's third eleven fail to capitalise on good starts as the visitors won by a larger margin than the scorecard suggests. Asked to bat first, the home side started steadily, with Matthew Yelverton and Conor Andrew both accumulating 15, before Phil Tolhurst hit a fine 73, helped along by a 24 from Gareth Padgett. However, no-one else managed to provide much support, and the magnificently named, Barney Knights-Johnson picked up 4 for 29, whilst Fizul Nadir chipped in with 2 for 26.

In the second innings, Smallfield looked in control from the off with Dominic Glossop hitting 37 to get the reply moving positively. Youngsters Murray Jardine (2 for 37) and Callum Brooks (2 for 23) created some pressure for Lindfield, but the introduction of Luke Blackburn (45) and Saleem Nadir (40) anchored the chase. In the finish, the visitors crossed the line with three overs to spare despite losing a couple of late wickets.

Captain Neil Pedley, who celebrated his own unbeaten half century at the weekend, said: "Realistically, we didn't get enough runs to put pressure on the Smallfield batting order, but again my young team has proved to be competitive against first eleven opposition. Murray Jardine, in particular, has been a revelation opening the bowling this season, whilst the other Academy kids have more than held their own."

Lingfield CC 4th XI 78 all out (26.1 overs) v Lindfield CC 4th XI 218 for 4 (46 overs): Lindfield win by 140 runs

A dominating display with the bat underpinned an emphatic win for Lindfield's fourth string, thanks in the main to an unbeaten 113 by veteran Graham Page. Opening the batting alongside the rotund, but spritely Tony Hornby, Page worked the ball to all parts of the small Newchapel ground, as the home side toiled in the sun. As the 59 year old marched towards his century, Hornby almost made his own age in runs, before falling for a fine 68. Only James White (3 for 76) found any joy with the ball, as the visitors posted a formidable 218.

In return, the hosts never got going, with only Neil Wallace managing to threaten a chase with 27 runs. Nigel Cannon (2 for 14) and Raveen Vijayan (3 for 12) ripped through the batting order, whilst Academy product Patrick Stedman finished things off with 2 for 12.

Captain Lloyd Fielder commented after the game, "With our club historian, John Pollard, currently indisposed, we can't officially clarify, but we think Graham is now Lindfield's oldest centurian. Certainly at 70, Tony Hornby is our oldest opening batsmen to play league cricket, but today he showed there is life in the old dog yet. What we can say is there is no substitute for experience!"