Lindfield CC round-up: Firsts beat Eastbourne after early scares

A magnificent 73 in 80 balls from 18 year old Dec Martel dragged Lindfield back into this thrilling game, and ultimately laid the foundation to a huge win for the hosts on a sunny, but windswept Common.

Lindfield CC 1st XI 225 for 9 (45.0 overs) v Eastbourne CC 1st XI 157 all out (35.3 overs): Lindfield win by 68 runs

Batting first, the home side found themselves in a hole at 32 for 4 thanks to the bowling of Australian Tom Martyn (4 for 49) and Ben Barter (2 for 37). However the introduction of Harry Chaudhary (33) brought some impetus into the innings, before Martel and Phil Weir (35) put on 119 for the sixth wicket. Gareth Padgett (17 not out) ensured maximum batting points and a total over 200.

The visitors struggled to cope with Lindfield's batting comeback and lost wickets regularly. When Sussex batsman Delray Rawlins went for an entertaining 23, Eastbourne found themselves 34 for 3, thanks to James Pearce (2 for 30) and Tem Hodson (2 for 30). The middle period of the innings saw Phil Weir and Shohel Ahmed squeeze the batting reply with just 44 runs coming off 13 overs whilst losing 2 wickets. Chaudhary's off-spin finished the innings off with 2 for 29.

Captain Simon Shivnarain said: "Today was a magnificent effort by the team against a quality Eastbourne side. Dec's knock was a brilliant innings that showed the hard work he has put in over the winter. We go to St. James next week top of the table and full of confidence."

Rye CC 1st XI 275 for 8 (45.0 overs) v Lindfield 2nd XI 100 all out (28.0 overs): Rye win by 175 runs

Lindfield's long drive to the coast proved the highlight of the day, as the visitors failed to deal with the batting of Sandun Dias (67) and Fin Thomson (85 not out). The visitors struggled from the outset and only Michael Hewitt (4 for 39) and youngster Thanvi Choudhury (3 for 69) could take any credit from the bowling display. Ellis Hatter rubbed salt into the wounds with a quick 39 which saw Rye make a huge 275.

Scoreboard pressure played its part in the Lindfield reply as batsmen struggled against the attack and the growing run rate. Choudhury hit a decent 27, but no-one could stay with him for any time, and the visitors were soon 58 for 5. Harry Smeed (4 for 5) and George Wathen (4 for 17) ripped the heart out of the Lindfield batting order as they feebly reached just 100.

Captain Hewitt said: "Rye's a lovely little town, but frankly it's a long way to go for 8 points. We clearly need to show more application in our batting."

Lindfield CC 3rd XI 140 all out (38.4 overs) v Turners Hill CC 1st XI 188 all out (46.1 overs): Turners Hill won by 48 runs

Lindfield's Academy-led 3rd XI failed to capitalise on early inroads to lose an entertaining tie at Hickman's Lane versus a strong Turners Hill first team. Bowling first, 15 year olds Ross Pedley and Murray Jardine ripped through the visitors' batting to leave them shocked at 18 for 5 and then 41 for 6. However, the introduction of captain Jay Ansley changed the Hill's fortunes as he hit 74 and was supported by Mick Litchfield (32) and Andy Goodwin (24 not out). Pedley wrapped up the innings at 188 with figures of 5 for 28, his first senior milestone.

The Turners Hill fight back wobbled the home side and the batting initially struggled until youngster Danny Bulgin hit a fluent 46, whilst father and son combo, Phil and Sam Wooldridge, helped out with 20 and 18 respectively. However, opening bowler Chris Harris chipped in regularly, taking 5 for 49 to rip through the lower middle order and effectively win the game.

Captain Neil Pedley said: "Today was a terrific experience for this young team. They learnt that you can't win a game in the first hour, and how important it is to continue battling hard. The lads will take a lot from it in that they can compete with club first elevens."

Palmers CC 2nd XI 294 for 4 dec (39.0 overs) v Lindfield CC 4th XI 191 for 9 (51.0 overs)

Lindfield 4th XI hung on for a creditable draw despite being on the end of a fantastic innings by opener Tom Vickers who completed a rare feat at Hove Recreation Ground. Batting first Palmers were positive throughout, with Vickers taking the attack to the visitors. Utilising a variety of shots, he brought up his unbeaten 200 in just 115 balls including 30 fours and two sixes. The home side was able to declare on 294 in just 39 overs, with only Graham Page (2 for 52) and Gary Storer (2 for 42) troubling the scorers.

In reply, Lindfield were never going to threaten the huge total, but did make a fist of things. Marc Sellis (26) and Stuart Hornby (21) rattled along at good speed, whilst Page dominated the innings with an unbeaten 68. Jano Khan took 4 for 28 and Vickers couldn't be kept out of the game chipping in with 2 for 21. However, despite having 51 overs to bowl at Lindfield, they couldn't get past Page, and he batted out the overs with the tenth wicket.