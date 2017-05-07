Lindfield CC round-up: Swans off to winning start at Portslade

Lindfield got off to a winning start with a thumping win over newly promoted Portslade, in the first limited overs encounter of the updated league format.

Portslade CC 1st XI 111 all out (32.3 overs) v Lindfield CC 1st XI 210 all out (43.5 overs): Lindfield win by 99 runs

After electing to bat, the visitors got off to a fine start thanks mainly to Simon Shivnarain's 68, who was supported by Tom Hinley (23) and Declan Martel (34). Among these knocks, wickets fell regularly with Andrew Mamoany taking 3 for 32 and Alex Smith 2 for 39. With the overs running out, an entertaining 23 from Shohel Ahmed took Lindfield over the 200 mark as they settled for a competitive total

In return, Portslade struggled with the pace of James Pearce (3 for 17) on a pitch that was starting to deteriorate. Only Dan Holgate (28) really came to terms with the Lindfield attack as Harry Chaudhury's off-spin chipped in with 4 for 13, and the innings petered out slowly. Overseas player Tem Hodson finished things off with 2 for 23 with 13 overs to spare.

Captain Shivnarain said: "It's been a great start by the lads. The new 45 over format seems to suit us as a side. Importantly the recent additions to the club have settled in well, and we're hoping for more positives against Eastbourne next week."

Lindfield CC 2nd XI 159 all out (38.5 overs) v Glynde & Beddingham CC 1st XI 161 for 4 (38.1 overs): Glynde win by 6 wickets

Chris Maynard on his way to 100 not out

A succession of missed opportunities saw Lindfield's second string fail to capitalise on a good batting surface after being inserted by the visitors. A number of batsmen got starts but couldn't press on thanks to the bowling of Benjamin Saunders (3 for 27) and Angus Bishop (2 for 31). Stand-in skipper Mike Hewitt made the best of the conditions, initially looking imperious before falling for 27. Further down the order Joe Pinard showed the batsmen how it should be done with a useful and entertaining 21, helping push his side to a total that was probably 40 runs short.

Glynde got off to a steady start with Alex Thornhill's unbeaten 50 anchoring the innings. Alongside Edward Murray, they put on 50 for the opening wicket, whilst 47 from Craig Eaves made sure there was no way back for the hosts. Despite 2 for 15 from all-rounder Pinard, Lindfield couldn't force a tighter game as the visitors got over the line with 7 overs to spare.

Captain Hewitt said: "It was a disappointing day really. The bowlers did well considering we failed as a batting unit, and at 66 for 3 I felt we were in the game. Fair play to Glynde though, they saw through that potentially difficult period, and deserved their win."

Cowden CC 1st XI 76 all out (33.3 overs) v Lindfield CC 3rd XI 77 for 2 (19.0 overs): Lindfield win by 8 wickets

The Academy led 3rd XI

During the winter, Lindfield made the decision to change the selection policy of its 3rd eleven. Under the tutelege of Academy coach Neil Pedley, the Swans line-up will now consist mainly of boys from the junior age groups, marshalled by a couple of old hands. The club feels it is important to keep the kids playing together in a competitve, senior environment, developing them as a team rather than as individuals.

This approach got off to a winning start with a dominant performance over Cowden, mainly thanks to the bowling of youngsters Ross Pedley (3 for 16) and Alex Pinard (4 for 19). Pedley's away-swinging medium pacers did for the hosts' top order, ably supported by opening partner Murray Jardine (1 for 13). Debutant Ben Webster chipped in with three miserly overs that went for just 4 runs, whilst Pinard cleared up the tail with his off-spin.

In return, Lindfield never looked in trouble as Adrian Whear's hamstrings held out to allow him to anchor the innings with an unbeaten 24, supported by Sussex age group star, Charlie Weir (12) and Lindfield's 'Young Cricketer of the Year' Danny Bulgin (16 not out).

Neil Pedley said, "Over the last 10 years, our Academy has been one of the most successful junior sections in Sussex. The lads are all great friends, and we feel it will benefit their development to keep them together as a team as much as possible. No doubt we will be on the end of some hidings at some point in the season - it's inevitable - but today was a great start."

Lindfield CC 4th XI 261 for 5dec (41.3 overs) v Balcombe CC 3rd XI 217 for 8 (48.0 overs): Match drawn

A maiden century from Chris Maynard off just 91 balls helped Lindfield set a mammoth total against Balcombe, but the hosts couldn't ram home their advantage, as the visitors saw out their 48 overs for a well-earned draw. Malcolm Page (30) and debutant Marc Sellis (57) got the innings off to a fine start before Maynard cashed in, supported by veteran Graham Page (21). Amongst the carnage, Anthony Rawbin chipped in with a fine spell of 4 for 55, as the rest of the bowlers struggled to contain the marauding Maynard.

In reply, Balcombe struggled early on as Maynard again took 2 for 34. At 51 for 4 all looked lost for the visitors until Tom Bottomley entered the fray, smashing a run-a-ball 78 and supported by Rory Golding (50). An unbeaten 26 from Andrew Trevett made sure Lindfield couldn't force the win.