Lindfield Cricket Academy coaches win top ECB award

Lindfield Cricket Club Academy coaches Neil Pedley and Phil Weir have been chosen by the Sussex County Coaches Association as 2017 ECB Coach Award winners for their outstanding contribution.

The award reflects all the hard work they have put in over a number of years.

The coaching duo have worked together with this group since 2008, and in that time the side has an overall record of played 108 won 84 drawn one and Lost just 23.

These extraordinary efforts have resulted in winning five league titles, two SJCF Bowl wins and a champions league title among their many achievements.

The 2016 season was one to remember as the side achieved a 100% record - an impressive feat, winning the u14 Identilam Division 1 League, the u15 North and Mid Sussex Junior League (South), the North & Mid Sussex u15 League play-off final, the Sussex Junior Cricket Festival under-14s Bowl final and the Horsham Lions six-a-side event.

Lindfield chairman Les Andrews said: “Neil and Phil have worked tirelessly through their coaching and interaction with the junior members in making sure that Lindfield’s senior ranks benefit from the fantastic work that everyone in the junior section of the club continues to deliver year-in, year-out.

"As well as their commitment to the coaching side, their organisational skills have meant the youngsters have had plenty of opportunity to get involved in cricket, be it at training, or playing a number of games.”

The coaches’ passion for giving everyone of any ability the opportunity to get involved has been a key factor in the growth and reputation of the Lindfield Academy.

The Lindfield pair will be presented their awards at the England v West Indies one day international at The Oval in September.