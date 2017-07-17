Lindfield fail to channel the winning feeling

A festival of league cricket proved to be a turgid affair for Lindfield 1st XI as they failed to register a win in the brace of games against Portslade and Guernsey on the Common this weekend.

On Saturday, they chose to allow Portslade first use of the wicket, a decision that was instantly regrettable when Paul Glover set about the home side’s attack.

Lindfield's Alex Pedley v Cowden

Sparing no-one, Glover smashed the ball to all parts, particularly enjoying the bowling served up by the Lindfield quicks. Hitting 14 fours and two sixes he scored the vast majority of the Portslade runs, reaching his century before succumbing to the chinamen of Tom Hinley (4 for 53). Supported by Dan Holgate (75) the visitors amassed an imposing 262 in just 48 overs, taking advantage of 6 dropped catches in the field.

In response, the Lindfield batting line up never got going. Mark Gravatt (2 for 54) got rid of the top order, putting pressure on the incoming batsmen to score at six an over immediately. Nathan Pugh (24) and Alex Borley (24) steadied the ship and Simon Shivnarain’s unbeaten 60 created some impetus in the innings, but it proved fruitless as Lindfield batted out their overs and finishing 90 runs short.

In the second game of the weekend, Guernsey decided to field first, and the game started brightly. Nathan Pugh batted freely at the top of the order, utilising the off-side to good effect. At 112 for 4 and with 15 overs left, Lindfield were well placed to pass the 200 mark, as Pugh (71) and Harry Chaudhary (21) set about milking the bowling. However, Thomas Veillard (3 for 42) and Tom Nightingale (2 for 27) blunted the hosts’ assault and Lindfield stuttered to 167 all out.

On a flat pitch, the home side’s total was never going to be enough unless they got early wickets. Unfortunately the Guernsey openers hadn’t read the script and Ben Fitchet (42) and Zak Damarell (41) got them off to a terrific start. With the score on 87 before the first breakthrough was made, Lindfield were up against it, particularly as Josh Butler (30) continued the measured response. With an unbeaten 36 from Ben Ferbrache, the visitors cruised over the line with plenty of overs to spare.

Lindfield's Nathan Pguh v Guernsey

Lindfield opening bowler James Pearce said: “It’s been a weekend of disappointments. Only one or two of us have squared up to the challenge.”

Glynde & Beddingham CC 1st XI 75 for 4 (10.5 overs) v Lindfield CC 2nd XI 73 all out (26.2 overs): Glynde win by 6 wickets

Craig Eaves 7 for 39 proved too much for Lindfield’s second string in a game that lasted just 37 overs at the Recreation Ground. Dismissing the visitors’ top five, Eaves went on to mop up the tail and limit the Swans to just 73, with only Charlie Pugh (28) and Scott Clark (18) troubling the scorers for any length of time.

In return, Scott Pedley put the jitters into the Glynde batting order taking 4 for 31 but 40 from Matthew Cramp ensured the hosts got over the line in just 10.5 overs.

Middle order batsman Adam Wright commented, “The left-armer (Eaves) bowled well, producing some vicious in-swing at times. I wasn’t the only one to play down the wrong line.”

Lindfield CC 3rd XI 129 for 9 (43 overs) v Cowden CC 1st XI 183 for 6 (47 overs): Match drawn

A fine all-round display from 13 year old Alex Pedley ensured Lindfield hung on for a draw against relegation rivals Cowden at the Hickmans Lane ground. Batting first, Cowden’s batsmen all got in without really going on to make big scores as Will Spence (2 for 39) and Pedley (2 for 35) kept them in check. Towards the end of the innings an unbeaten 42 from Neil Taylor and a 31 from Tim Reddick ensured the visitors got to 183 from their 47 overs.

In reply, the Lindfield response stagnated from the start. Thanvi Choudhury hit a useful 25, but the middle order struggled to dominate as Andy Hancock took 4 for 42. With momentum lost and wickets falling regularly, Pedley took up the challenge to bat out for the draw. With help from Spence (9) and Thomas Chittilappily (5 not out) the youngster showed few indiscretions in his 28 not out, to see Lindfield home unbeaten.

Balcombe CC 3rd XI 146 for 6 (47 overs) v Lindfield CC 4th XI 147 for 3 (35.5 overs): Lindfield win by 7 wickets

Raveen Vijayan’s 4 for 39 set up Lindfield’s victory at the Balcombe Academy ground as the visitors cruised to just their second victory of the campaign. The hosts’ innings stuttered initially until the introduction of Tim De Castro who hit a useful 52 and provided impetus to an otherwise stagnant batting performance, as Balcombe limped to 146 for 6.

Lindfield had little trouble chasing down the target, as batting hero Phil Hogan anchored the innings with a steady 48. When Chris Maynard (36 not out) joined him and batted freely, the game was up for the home side, and the visitors grabbed the spoils with seven overs to spare.