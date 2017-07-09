Lindfield's batting frailties return in Eastbourne

A trip to The Saffrons failed to inspire Lindfield as the first eleven struggled to deal with a rampant Charlie Hobden, as Eastbourne cruised to an easy win.

Eastbourne CC 1st XI 228 all out (53 overs) v Lindfield CC 1st XI 128 all out (37.5 overs): Eastbourne win by 100 runs

Phil Hogan carrying his bat for 59

Batting first, the home side's total was anchored by opener Dan Wells who hit a fluent 92 on a good paced pitch, under blue skies.

Supported by Joe Pocklington (43) and David Twine (35) the hosts set about the Lindfield attack which consistently bowled both sides of the wicket. James Pearce (5 for 70) proved the pick of the bowlers, whilst a return to the bowling ranks by Simon Shivnarain saw him take 3 for 46.

Eastbourne's total of 228 was considered about par on the quick outfield, but despite conditions helping batting, Lindfield failed to show much steel with the bat. In the second innings they got off to the worst possible start, with both openers going for single figures to Ben Barter (2 for 22).

Tom Hinley proved to be the only batsman to show any composure, hitting 42 before giving his wicket away to Jacob Smith (2 for 41). At this point, Charlie Hobden entered the fray blowing away the middle order and, in the process, taking 5 for 29 in his eight overs. Lindfield never recovered from Hobden's spell and meekly surrendered 100 runs short of their target.

Alex Owen on his way to 21 for the 4th XI

Captain Shivnarain said: "It was one of those games where nothing went right from the start. Consistency has been our problem all year, following two good performances with a bad one. It's something we continue to work on."

Lindfield CC 2nd XI 180 all out (52.2 overs) v Rye CC 1st XI 183 for 4 (23.3 overs): Rye win by 6 wickets

Despite their own positive batting performance, Lindfield's second string were blown away by some explosive hitting as Rye's first eleven visited a sun-kissed Common this weekend. Debutant Prabh Singh blunted the initial Rye attack with an encouraging 30 before being stumped off the bowling of Harry Smeed (5 for 45) who produced a fine spell of 15 overs of probing spin. Aryan Chaudhary, playing his last game for the Swans before returning to Delhi, put some momentum into the innings with his maiden 50, whilst Phil Weir supported with 23.

Having posted a total of 180, Lindfield had at least something to bowl at, but a majestic 71 by opener George Wathen soon put pay to any hopes the hosts might have had about restricting Rye's batsmen. Hitting to all parts of the ground, Wathen brought up his 50 with ease, and ensured the run rate touched eight an over. Smeed continued his impressive afternoon with a solid 43 as Lindfield toiled in the hot conditions. Charlie Pugh was the pick of the bowlers taking 2 for 40, but he could do little to stop the visitors' assault, and Rye crossed the line in just the 24th over.

Will Longley, returning from the beautiful playing fields of Brighton College, said: "It's certainly been a step up from playing schools cricket at the start of the season. We struggled to gain a foothold in the field and couldn't cope with their firepower."

Turners Hill CC 1st XI 173 for 6 dec (47 overs) v Lindfield CC 3rd XI 147 all out (41.5 overs): Turners Hill win by 26 runs

Lindfield failed to capitalise on getting themselves in a good position on Saturday, after restricting league leaders Turners Hill to 173 in their 47 overs. Ross Pedley continued his fine form with the ball in picking up 3 for 28, whilst Paul McCarthy and debutant Thomas Chittilappily with a wicket apiece, ensured the home side never got away from them. 13 year old seam bowler, Alex Pedley, was asked to bowl off-spin for the day and chipped in with 1 for 49 off 10 overs. Most Turners Hill batsmen got a start without going on, but Luke Pearse top scored with 32.

At 75 for 2, Lindfield were well set to cause an upset. James Scott battled well for his 39, whilst Rob Minter supported with 18 despite a self-inflicted sore head. With Adam Wright (32) and Danny Bulgin (24) looking positive, the result seemed inevitable, but four quick wickets knocked the stuffing out of the visitors. With the top 6 gone, the lower order surrendered under the pressure, and Lindfield fell 26 runs short. Brennie Dias Mendes was the pick of the bowlers with 5 for 39, and Matt Lake (3 for 34) helped at the other end.

Stand in captain Phil Tolhurst said: "The lads did really well today to get themselves in a promising position, but it was probably a lack of experience which saw us struggle in the end. However, giving these youngsters the opportunity to learn is the most important aspect to this game, and is an approach we will continue to pursue."

Lindfield CC 4th XI 222 for 6 (47 overs) v Palmers CC 2nd XI 223 for 4 (40.4 overs): Palmers win by 6 wickets

An entertaining game on the playing fields of Great Walstead School saw Palmers knock off the 223 required with two overs to spare on a beautiful day in Mid Sussex. Lindfield started well with Graham Page (64) and Phil Hogan hitting a funereal 59 not out. Alex Owen continued his impressive season with a decent 21, whilst Mohammed Ali chipped in with 2 for 27. Lindfield's total of 222 looked a stern test for the visitors, but Dave Brooks soon dispelled any concerns. His 85 proved to be the foundations of the Palmers reply with Eliot Prince (65) putting the Lindfield attack to the sword. Michael Hewitt and Page both took a couple of wickets apiece, but could do little to quash the batting reply.

Lindfield captain Lloyd Fielder said: "Fair play to Palmers. If you knock off 220 you deserve to win games. We probably lost our way towards the end of the innings and fell 20 or 30 short of what we should have posted."