Lindfield's future cricketing stars are celebrated

Lindfield Cricket Club's Junior Academy held it's annual awards presentation this week to highlight the successes of its age groups from under-8 to under-16.

Academy Director Jason Morgan presented trophies to various junior members which included five cups for three members of the talented Hinley family (Asha, Tom and father/coach Ian).

Under the tutelage of husband and wife team Jason and Julie Morgan, the Lindfield Academy has made great strides over the last decade. Many of its teams have recently won local leagues and cup comptetions, whilst providing boys and girls who represent Sussex at various age levels. In 2016, three Academy members (Tom Hinley, Dominic Morgan and Freddie Longley) were in the Sussex U-15 that won the Royal London ECB Cup against Staffordshire.

Morgan said: "Our mantra has always been to provide cricket for everyone in a safe and happy environment. However, through the commitment and endeavour of our coaches, voulnteers and parents, we have created some very successful teams and improved the abilities of many individuals. For a small village club, we are now one of the most respected Academies in the county competing with much larger clubs such as Horsham and Eastbourne. Credit must go to all those involved who have overseen this growth."

During the evening, local sales and letting agents Leaders were announced as the official 2017 shirt sponsors of both Lindfield Cricket Club and the Academy. Alex Hancock from Leaders was on hand to present the shirts to about 100 children.

Lindfield Chairman, Les Andrews said: "We are delighted to announce Leaders as our new shirt sponsors for the season. It's great to see a local company supporting both our senior and junior clubs with such passion. They recognise the importance of such a community programme, and their backing ensures we can continue to provide cricket for all ages in the Haywards Heath area."