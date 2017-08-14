Lindfield's promotion push with win over Mayfield

A return to limited overs cricket saw Lindfield's fine form continue with a 76 run win over Mayfield at the beautiful Wellbrook Ground.

Mayfield CC 1st XI 88 all out (28.5 overs) v Lindfield CC 1st XI 164 all out (41.3overs).

Lindfield win by 76 runs Batting first, the visitors got off to a good start with Nathan Pugh (24) and Simon Shivnarain (25) putting on 49 for the first wicket. Kiwi Tem Hodson kept up the momentum with a fine 45, but problems were occuring at the other end. Toby Wallace (3 for 25) started the rot by taking care of the middle order, as wickets tumbled on a regular basis. With no further batsmen making double figures, Hodson got little support, and Jack Skinner finished the innings with 3 for 34.

At tea, the Lindfield total of 164 looked below par, but the home side soon found themselves under pressure. Hodson continued where he left off, taking early wickets, and soon had Mayfield struggling at 39 for 5. Shivnarain's off-spin supported well with 3 for 16, but when Hodson took his fifth wicket (5 for 16) the game was as good as done, with the hosts dispatched inside 29 overs.

Captain Shivnarain commented, "It was a big win for us this weekend, and keeps us in the promotion chase. We have found some decent form at just the right time in the season. With three games left it's tight at the top, and everything to play for."

Lindfield CC 2nd XI 86 all out (27 overs) v Hellingly CC 1st XI 89 for 3 (17.1 overs): Hellingly win by 7 wickets

An under-strength Lindfield second string couldn't compete with visiting Hellingly, as they went down by seven wickets on the Common. With both openers gone with just 15 on the board, the hosts never recovered as opening bowler Adam Pye took 3 for 8, in a fine spell of seam bowling. William Hook supported admirably with 3 for 24, as Lindfield were skittled for just 86. Only Scott Pedley (16) and Shohel Ahmed (17 not out) troubled the scorers.

In reply, Pedley made early inroads (2 for 32) dismissing the openers with 38 on the board, whilst Ahmed picked up the wicket of Greg Devlin (28). However, Harry Ring (18 not out) and William Hutchings (16 not out) saw out the innings as the visitors crossed the line in just 17 overs.

Lindfield CC 3rd XI 134 all out (43.2 overs) v East Grinstead CC 3rd XI 135 for 8 (42.2 overs): East Grinstead win by 2 wickets

An exciting low scoring affair at Hickmans Lane saw Lindfield just fail to beat East Grinstead after a disappointing batting display. Charlie Weir showed some fight with a decent 33, with Sean Sage (17) supporting at the other end, to take the hosts to 68 for 2. With the introduction of veteran Phil Tolhurst (57) the Lindfield innings found some momentum, but few batsmen could stay with him, and the innings fizzled out with 134 on the board. Samuel Jackson was the pick of the bowlers with 3 for 19.

The total looked about 40 short, but the Lindfield bowlers soon set about defending it admirably. Ross Pedley kicked things off with 2 for 43, whilst his father Neil chipped away at the other end. Adam Stephenson (38) held things up by getting stuck in and pushing the East Grinstead innings towards the total.

With Alex Pearse anchoring the reply with an unbeaten 38 and he looked to have got the visitors over the line, but two late wickets from Neil Pedley (3 for 26) and the run out of Jackson caused palpitations. However, the East Grinstead tail held its nerve and they picked up the points with two wickets in hand.