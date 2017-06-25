Lindfield stop the rot at Bognor

On a cloudy afternoon at the Regis Oval, Lindfield halted their four match losing streak with a vital win over Bognor Regis.

Bognor Regis CC 1st XI 102 all out (26.3 overs) v Lindfield CC 1st XI 103 for 4 (36.3 overs): Lindfield win by 6 wickets

Tem Hodson leads the team off

With rain in the air, the visitors elected to field first which initially looked a mistake when Max Ashmore (21) and Charlie Laforet (19) put on 44 for the first wicket. However, Shohel Ahmed made the breakthrough and immediately followed up with another to leave the home side reeling.

His 2 for 13 created panic in the ranks of the Bognor batting which overseas Tem Hodson then took advantage of. On a stodgy track, his 4 for 43 ripped apart the hosts as they struggled to push on, and they found themselves 91 for 8. Opening bowler James Pearce then came back for a second spell to mop up the tail and finish with 3 for 26.

With recent games going against Lindfield, the chase was always going to be a nervy affair, as the batsmen tried to regain some confidence.

Four wickets for Joe Ashmore placed some pressure on the visitors, but captain Simon Shivnarain held firm and took responsibility in hauling down the target. Playing all around the wicket, but particulalry dominant through cover point, he worked steadily, and with the support of Nathan Pugh (15 not out) he brought up his half century and crossed the line for 30 points.

Hodson said: "It's been a tough month during which we should have won a couple more games, so it was important to get something out of today. Hopefully, we can kick on from here and become a more consistent side."

Lindfield CC 2nd XI 113 all out (46.5 overs) v Buxted Park CC 1st XI 114 for 7 (31.5 overs): Buxted win by 3 wickets

A tight affair on a humid Lindfield Common saw the second string just fail to beat Buxted Park in a thrilling contest. Batting first, the home side got off to a good start with Matt Yelverton (36) and Charlie Pugh (17) putting on 43 for the first wicket at a decent rate. With Aryan Chaudhary hitting a solid 25, Lindfield looked in a good position to kick on, but Craig Olive (4 for 49) got among the batting order and blunted the assault.

Overseas professional Marno Pretorius chipped in with 3 for 17 and the rest of batsmen failed to reach double figures until Scott Pedley managed an unbeaten 12, despite being hit on his rather substantial backside.

In reply, the visitors didn't get off to a good start. Both openers went without scoring, as Chaudhary (3 for 32) and Pedley (2 for 26) got among the wickets. With pressure mounting, Luke Sowton's leg spinners accounted for another couple of wickets and Buxted Park found themselves 92 for 7. When Chaudhury came back for his second spell, his first ball was dropped at mid-wicket, which proved to be the last chance, and the game ultimately ran away from the hosts. Harry Marchesi anchored the chase with an unbeaten 36, with extras being the next highest score.

Lindfield CC 3rd XI 208 for 8 dec (44 overs) v Burgess Hill CC 3rd XI 211 for 4 (42.5 overs): Burgess Hill win by 6 wickets

Burgess Hill turned up to Lindfield and took big points back to St. John's Park after a shock win over their old rivals. The hosts were asked to bat first, and Charlie Weir hit a nice 40, with his under 15 captain Ross Pedley chipping in with 20. Veteran Phil Tolhurst then took up the mantle and batted freely on the usual ropey pitch at Hickmans Lane. His 94 anchored the innings, and along with Jack Flower (21) he helped Lindfield to a competitive 208 for 8.

However, that was as good as it got for Lindfield as the visitors batted valiantly and positively to chase down the total. Jack Cooper got things going with a fluent 32, but it was old-timer Paul Elphick that proved the heartbeat of the innings with a match-winning 81. When Mason Foley hit the winning runs, he had amassed 39 not out and destined the home side to a humiliating defeat.

Captain Neil Pedley said: "It's unacceptable to be beaten by our fiercest of rivals, but more so when the performance just wasn't there. It's one thing bowling badly, but to not learn from mistakes that were made is very disappointing."

Ansty CC 3rd XI 65 for 0 (12.2 overs) v Lindfield cc 4th XI 62 all out (33.4 overs): Ansty win by 10 wickets

Lindfield's fourth string were thoroughly beaten by league leaders Ansty having been asked to bat first. Only Stuart Hornby managed to reach double figures as Harry Layton took 3 for 12 and Adam Butler 2 for 11. In fact extras top scored with 15, allowing Lindfield to reach a miserable 62.

In reply, the home side took no time in reaching their target as the Lindfield bowlers failed to register any wickets. Thomas Smith (36) and Thomas Peberdy (21) made sure Ansty took maximum points and sent home the visitors at an early hour.