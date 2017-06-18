Lindfield struggle on turning pitch at Ifield

Lindfield's batting woes continued at table-topping Ifield, with another turgid performance on a difficult track at Ifield Green.

Ifield CC 1st XI 163 for 3 (41.5 overs) v Lindfield CC 1st XI 162 all out (53 overs): Ifield win by 7 wickets

Despite winning the toss and electing to bat, the visitors never got to grips with a turning pitch, and failed to keep up the scoring rate on a quick outfield. Tem Hodson was the only Lindfield batsman to really flourish with a well constructed 66, however he didn't get much support from the rest of his colleagues.

Tom Hinley managed a useful 23 but it took 86 balls, and Phil Weir scrapped for 21, as the home side bowlers turned the screw.

Matthew Graves (2 for 18) Daniel Groves (3 for 29) and Robert Ballarino (3 for 51) were the pick of the attack, ensuring that Lindfield amassed just 162 in their 53 overs.

In reply, captain Simon Shivnarain decided to open with the off-spin of Harry Chaudhary who picked up the cheap wickets of Mike Norris and Joe Smith.

With Ifield at 46 for 2, the game was in the balance, but the batting of Paul Clifford (52) and Daniel Smith (46 not out) turned the course of the match. Utilising their feet, they nullified the Lindfield spin bowlers, and played the quicks with ease.

When Clifford departed, Nathan Amin took up the challenge and hit a run-a-ball 46 not out to see the hosts across the line.

Opening bowler James Pearce said: "At no point did we feel we could win the game, which is a worrying thought. None of our game was on point today, and we paid a price for not showing any fight or guile."

Lindfield go to Bognor Regis next week for what will be a very important bottom of the table clash.

Lindfield CC 2nd XI 162 all out (47 overs) v Rottingdean CC 1st XI 165 for 1 (29.1 overs): Rottingdean win by 9 wickets

Sweltering weather at Lindfield Common created ferocious fielding conditions, which saw a one-sided affair against the league leaders Rottingdean.

Batting first, Lindfield started positively with Scott Clark hitting a fluent 58, mainly piercing the off-side field through point and cover. Debutant Samuel Chauhan supported with an encouraging 16, but was bowled by Steven Johnson (2 for 48) just as he was beginning to open up.

Adam Wright entered the fray and lit up the innings with a run-a-ball 60 pushing Lindfield towards the 200 mark, however the introduction of George Ledden turned the action against the hosts. His 4 for 38 off 14 overs hampered the Lindfield charge, and in the last 15 overs his performance meant the home side struggled to keep up the momentum. In the finish, they only managed to get to 162 when really they were better placed to force a much more defendable total.

In reply, Rottingdean had no such problems. Opener Mohammad Islam batted supremely to hit an unbeaten 85 and take any hopes away from Lindfield. Chauhan bowled with decent pace on his debut, but failed to make any breakthroughs whilst the rest of the hosts' bowlers struggled to make any impact.

The only wicket came from a run out after Rafique Swinscoe slipped in turning for a second run, whilst Henry Ledden's unbeaten half century helped Islam and Rottingdean over the line in just 29 overs.

East Grinstead CC 3rd XI 248 for 5 (39.5 overs) v Lindfield CC 3rd XI 216 for 5 (50 overs): Match drawn

Lindfield's youngesters showed huge fight against East Grinstead at the Fonthill School Ground when asked to chase down a formidable total.

In good batting conditions, the hosts were in imperious form with Adam Stephenson (48) Joshua Bryant (47) and Benjamin davies (45 not out) putting pressure on the visiting bowlers. The pace trio of Ross and Alex Pedley, and Murray Jardine all struggled in the hot weather, however Thanvi Choudhury's leg-spin made some brakthroughs, taking 3 for 58.

Among the run feast, James Adkin pushed the total along quickly amassing a fluent 75, and forcing captain Neil Pedley to bowl himself despite being held together by masking tape.

In the second innings, the young Lindfield batters came out with huge credit when up against such a big target. Charlie Weir kicked things of with a useful 40, whilst Choudhury looked class for his 27, before Alex Pearse picked up his wicket. With veteran Phil Tolhurst failing to back up his heroics from last week, it was down to 15 year olds, Danny Bulgin and Ross Pedley to bolster the innings.

Struggling to keep up with the scoring rate, they didn't let this affect them, and continued to bat with maturity. Bulgin reached his 50 in his usual no nonsense style, whilst Pedley ignored the fruity language of some of the fielders, to see his side through to a creditable draw.

Captain Pedley said: "This game showed how much our youngsters have matured in their cricketing development. Earlier in the season they may have crumbled under the pressure of such a big total, but today they just played their natural games, and weren't affected by any outside factors. It bodes well for the future."

Lindfield CC 4th XI 174 all out (47 overs) v Keymer & Hassocks CC 3rd XI 140 for 9 (43 overs): Match drawn

A thrilling contest on the playing fields of Great Walstead, saw Lindfield just failing to beat Keymer & Hassocks in a tight affair.

Batting first, the hosts' top order all got starts with Tony Hornby (23) and James Warden (40) doing well before both falling to the brilliantly named Pavitharan Theivavetparamanthan. David Fricker (25) and Phil Hogan (30) kept things ticking along whilst James Griffin (4 for 38) took regular wickets to hamper the home side, as they laboured to 174.

In reply, only Howard Collins got to grips with the Lindfield attack hitting 51 as others struggled in the heat. Grant Worrall was the pick of the bowlers taking 4 for 42, whilst youngster Patrick Stedman took 2 for 15. When Nigel Cannon got into the act with 2 for 29 Lindfield looked favourites, but Kevin McGeough held firm alongside Gary Peak to save Keymer from defeat.

Captain Fielder said: "An agonising result after we put in so much effort, but fair play to the lads at the end who stood tall under the pressure of our experienced attack."