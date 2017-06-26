Lindfield u15s are crowned County champions in ECB Cup

Lindfield Cricket Club's u15s were crowned county champions this week, after beating much fancied Preston Nomads in the ECB National Cup Sussex final, at the Blackstone ground.

Batting first, they didn't get off to an ideal start, losing both openers to run outs as the nerves took hold.

Tom Hinley

However, the introduction of Tom Hinley changed the course of the match. Supported by James McCammon (17) and Thanvi Choudhury (19) Hinley smashed the ball to all parts and retired, as the competition rules dictate, when he reached his half-century. Jamie Atkins pushed the Lindfield total to a strong 153 off the 20 overs, when he compiled a useful unbeaten 30. George Newman proved the pick of the bowlers for Nomads with 2 for 22.

In the field, Lindfield didn't have it all their own way. Toby Shepperson emulated Hinley with his own unbeaten half-century, however his teammates struggled to stay with him as wickets fell regularly. Captain Ross Pedley took 3 for 20 to put Nomads under constant pressure, whilst McCammon chipped in with 2 for 21. With pressure building and 34 needed off the last two overs, Lindfield held firm and won by 15 runs.

Coach Neil Pedley said: "Having been beaten in this final two years ago, the group have come back stronger. They are a terrific bunch of lads who continually strive to get better. Everyone has chipped in throughout this competition, and we move on now to see how we fare against the best clubs in the country."

Lindfield receive a bye in the next round, and will take on the club winners of the Kent and Surrey finals next month.