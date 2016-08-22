Burgess Hill Town 1, Enfield Town 0: Thompson goal seals first win for Chapman’s men

Burgess Hill Town found their first win of the season in what was a rather uneventful meeting with Enfield Town, as both teams struggled in the blustery conditions.

The goal came just before the five minutes of injury time, with both sides suffering multiple injuries during the game.

The Hillians lost forward’s Pat Harding and Jack Brivio as well as defender Will Miles, forcing manager Ian Chapman to make unwanted changes.

Enfield’s Kelvin Bossman had been causing the Hill defence numerous problems throughout the second half and was unlucky to see his attempt to lob keeper Josh James hit the bar.

Enfield continued to push forward but were unable to find the winning formula. Meanwhile, the introduction of Lee Harding, caused the Enfield full-back Jorden Lockie all sorts of trouble as Harding frequently found himself bearing down on goal with ease.

As the clock ticked over to 90 minutes, it looked like the sides were going to share the points. Enfield had a shout for a penalty turned down. Lee Harding weaved his way down the left, but his shot could only be parried by keeper Nathan McDonald straight to Dan Thompson, who was on hand to stab it home.

This game marks the Hillians first league victory of the season, whilst Enfield manager Bradley Quinton and his side are left still searching for their first three points.

Man of the Match: Lee Harding - Completely changed the game when brought on and caused the Enfield defence a lot of problems.

