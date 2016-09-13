Burgess Hill Town 2, Horsham 0: Hillians through in Alan Turvey Trophy

Burgess Hill progressed to the next round of the Alan Turvey Trophy after a 2-0 victory over Horsham on Tuesday.

The game featured a few familiar faces, with former Hillians Scott Kirkwood and George Branford lining up for Horsham.

Ian Chapman decided to play three at the back for this game, fielding the experienced Stuart Tuck, alongside the much younger Tadley Bromage and James Richmond.

The Hillians began the game as they meant to go on with Curtis Gayler testing Josh Pelling within the first minute of play. Tadley Bromage found the opener after meeting Dan Thompson’s low driven cross on 23 minutes.

Thompson was a menace all evening for the Horsham defence and frequently found himself bearing down on goal, but could not quite find the end product. Josh James had a few awkward saves from Horsham’s deflected efforts, but the Hillians held strong and went into half-time with the lead.

Burgess Hill raced out of the gates in the second half with James Richmond, Guy Bolton and Tadley Bromage all coming close to doubling the Hillians lead.

Just after the hour mark, Lee Harding was brought down by Lewis Hyde, who saw red for the challenge after clearly denying a goal scoring opportunity. This was the final nail in the coffin for Horsham, who despite having one effort cleared off the line, could never get back into the game.

With less than five minutes to go, Curtis Gayler flicked the ball over the head of the Horsham defender and curled the ball into the bottom right corner to seal the victory for Hill.

Ian Chapman and his side will be hoping they can extend their unbeaten streak to five games when they are away to Kempston Rovers FC in the Emirates FA Cup 2nd Qualifying Round on Saturday, kick-off 3pm.

Man of the Match: Jack Brivio, who bossed the midfield for the Hillians.

