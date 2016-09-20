Burgess Hill Town 3, Kempston Rovers 1: Hillians through in FA Cup

Burgess Hill Town will face Cadbury Heath in the third qualifying round of the FA Cup after seeing off Kempston Rovers 3-1 in a replay.

After drawing 1-1 on Saturday, Hillians cruised through in the replay thanks to a brace from Sam Fisk and one from Tyrell Richardson-Brown.

Damon Herbert pulled one back for the visitors in the last minute.

Ian Chapman’s men will host Cadbury Heath from the The Toolstation Western Football League Premier Division on the weekend of October 1.

Full report to follow...

