Chapman and Hillians ready for ‘massive’ FA Cup game

BHTFC v Northampton. Ian Chapman. Pic Steve Robards, SR1516210 SUS-150713-124111001

BHTFC v Northampton. Ian Chapman. Pic Steve Robards, SR1516210 SUS-150713-124111001

0
Have your say

Burgess Hill Town travel to Kempston Rovers in the FA Cup on Saturday in what Ian Chapman has described as a ‘massive’ game.

Component:1.7577618.1473851581, , ,$mergedBody

Back to the top of the page