Chapman says Hillians will go to Dulwich with confidence

Burgess Hill Town boss Ian Chapman says his side wil, go to Dulwich Hamlet on Saturday full of confidence after two wins on the spin.

Hillians beat Folkestone on Bank Holiday Monday before progressing in the FA Cup with a 2-1 win over Ashford United on Saturday (see report on page 66).

Chapman tipped Dulwich to be promotion contenders before the season started and still expects them to be there despite losing two and drawing two of their first six games. Chapman said: “Dulwich are a decent side and they haven’t had a brilliant start but are one of the favourites to get promoted. But we will go their with confidence.

“I feel all six league games we’ve been in them all. But eight points from six is probably a fair reflection with the games we have had.

“But even against Tonbridge and Leiston, we had chances at 0-0 and the other games we have drawn we could have won them. We go to Dulwich full of confidence and hopefully will come back with a result.”

Although the transfer window is closed for the top leagues, Burgess Hill are still allowed to sign players and Chapman will be keeping a close eye on available players.

He said: “We can sign anytime. What we haven’t done in the past and what we must do now is we must evolve at all times.

“What I will be doing is anytime when someone comes up who can improve we will be interested.

“I want the bulk of the squad to be steady but there will be one or two additions as we move on because we feel in this division there are always players popping up who are not playing and who could make us better. We want to take the club forward.”

Will Miles will be missing the trip to Dulwich because he is struggling with a knee problem. Chapman said: “He had an operation a year ago and it’s playing him up a little bit. He’s seeing someone today (Thursday) to see whether he needs resting or whether it needs something else.”

The Hillians host Horsham next Tuesday in the Alan Turvey Cup on Tuesday night. There will reduced entry (£5 adults, £3 concessions, u18s free) and it is all pay so season tickets and 400 club membership will not be valid.

