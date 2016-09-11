Dulwich Hamlet 2, Burgess Hill Town 2: Richmond grabs point in last minute + video highlights

James Richmond’s last minute eqauliser secured an important point away at Dulwich Hamlet for Burgess Hill Town.

Ian Chapman’s team travelled to South London with two recent home victory’s to bolster the team’s confidence in front of a crowd of 1000 plus. Jack Brivio returned to the starting lineup replacing Tyrell Richardson Brown.

Dulwich were bright in the early stages without being able to create any real chances.

A short corner from the home side saw Josh James have to make smart save at his near post as Dulwich looked to break the deadlock. It wasn’t until the 17th minute before the Hillians put together any fluidity in their play. Dan Pearse forced a corner and Sam Gargan got on the end of it but his effort went tamely wide.

The home side had a good chance at the back post after Kadell Daniel had whipped in a cross from the right. The home side wasted several other chances to take the lead and with Fisk and Toure playing well, the home crowd were becoming frustrated. Ian Chapman was forced to make a substitution after 35 mins with Redwood picking up a ‘dead leg’ and was replaced by Richardson Brown. With two minutes of the half remaining a long ball from the Dulwich centre-half eluded Sam Fisk but a sublime first touch by Tomlin pulling it out of the air with his right foot and his second rolled it past James with his left.

Dulwich were quickly back on the attack at the start of the second half having a shot blocked within a minute of the restart. Two minutes later the lively Tomlin was unable to turn in a cross after Roman Michael-Percil, who was giving Joey Taylor a torrid time on the right wing, had created another chance for the home team. But the Hillians side still had belief and another substitution nearly paid off straight away, when Daniel Thompson, on for Gargan, shot wide but was well placed.

Then just shy of the hour a Fisk long throw into the box was headed clear as far as Dan Pearse whose volley from 25 yards crashed in off the bar despite Preston Edwards getting a touch.

A goal of real class and technique. In fact, the Hillians could have taken the lead in the 64th minute when Richardson Brown broke quickly from a corner but this time, Pearse wasted the opportunity with a poor effort that went harmlessly wide. Dulwich were unable to re-establish their earlier superiority and were floundering against a strong defence until Alex Teniola was introduced for his debut from the bench. Within a minute, he galloped away down the right and his low cross was diverted past Josh James by Cheick Toure. With ten minutes remaining another wasted opportunity by the home side proved costly. As time ran down Taylor was substituted for James Richmond and in stoppage time Hillians forced a corner from which James Richmond stabbed the ball home from 2 yards out to secure another point ‘on the road’.

Burgess Hill are at home in Tuesday in the Alan Turvey Trophy to Horsham, kick-off 7.30pm.

MoM Dan Pearse – A great goal and hardworking performance in the midfield.

