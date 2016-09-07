Gardner and Scardifield to continue to sponsor Burgess Hill Town u18s

Burgess Hill Town have announced the continued support of Gardner and Scardifield as shirt sponsor for our u18s who play in the Southern Combination Youth League.

Peter Norman, Branch Manager at Gardner and Scardifield, said: “It is our delight to continue as shirt sponsors for BHTFC U18 SCYL team. At G&S, we want to be involved in the local communities to which we reside in and working with BHTFC for the forseeable future we see as a relationship which gets stronger year by year. As well as providing sponsorship for the local communities, we also provide a service second to none in the building trade and we are thankful of BHTFC continued support for using this facility available to them. We hope for a great season for BHTFC U18 SCYL who have had a great start.”

John Rattle, Hillians’ general manager, said: “this is great news to be working with Peter and his team for another year.

“The club value the support Gardner and Scardifield provide as a sponsor but also as a vital supplier of goods we use to improve/maintain the facilities at Green Elephants Stadium.”

The team started their season on Sunday September 4 with a 2-1 victory away to AFC Vardenians FC.

