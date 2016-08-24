Hendon 1, Burgess Hill Town 1: Late equaliser denies Hillians all three points

Burgess Hill suffered late heartbreak as three points were snatched away from them with just two minutes to go. Dan Thompson had given the Hillians the lead but Karl Oliyide’s late strike meant it finished 1-1.

Ian Chapman’s team travelled to Hendon’s new Silver Jubilee Ground for the first time in their history.

Three enforced changes to Saturday’s starting line up due to injuries to Miles, Brivio and Harding P saw Richmond return to the back four and Gayler and Izu in midfield.

Hillian’s started slowly and it looked as if the long midweek journey would have a negative effect.

Playing on a 3G surface highlighted both sides sloppiness in possession and it wasn’t until Redwood’s 25 yard shot on 30 mins sparked the visitors into life. Hillians looked threatening with Lee Harding causing problems down the left but his final ball letting his earlier work down.

The second half started similar to the 1st but with the visitors playing more in the home teams half and coming close a couple of times when Richardson -Brown linked with Thompson.

On 70 minutes the deadlock was broken when a Joey Taylor shot was parried by the goalkeeper to Thompson in the six yard box who duly converted.

A couple of good chances went to waste and the Hillians were punished from close range in the 88th minute by the home side. With seconds to go Hendon could have won the game but a good save by James denied the home side to register the first win of the season.

Attendance 168

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!