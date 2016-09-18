Kempston Rovers 1, Burgess Hill Town 1: Smith ensures reply for Hillians

Chris Smith scored five minutes from time as Burgess Hill forced a replay in their FA Cup tie with Kempston Rovers.

Thompson could have opened the scoring in the first minute when he got clear down the left but his shot was wide of the far post. The Hillians were playing with confidence and Redwood went close with a shot from outside the box.

A Pat Harding effort was blocked when it looked if the ball was heading for the back of the net to keep the scores level. Dan Thompson’s header also looked goal bound but it was again blocked by the Kempston defender.

In the 37th minute the home side broke down the right and a looping cross was put away on the volley from eight yards. This seemed to ‘knock the stuffing’ out of the Hillians who could have been two down when another Kempston attack saw a shot just go over the bar. Ian Chapman was happy to hear the half-time whistle and was able to talk to his players during the break.

The Hillians started the second half well and Pat Harding should have equalised when his attempted ‘lob’ went wide of the post.

That was to be Harding’s last contribution of the game as he was replaced by Tyrell Richardson-Brown, who was introduced to inject some pace into the attack. Although both sides looked dangerous neither keeper was tested until substitute Curtis Gayler headed goal bound but the home keeper made a good save. In the 85th minute a Sam Fisk long throw wasn’t cleared and substitute Chris Smith stabbed the ball into the roof of the net much to the travelling supporters delight.

The remaining minutes were played out with no real chances for either side.

The replay will be played at Leylands Park this Tuesday, with a 7.45pm kick-off. The ticket prices can be found below.

Adults £10

Concessions £6

U18s Free

Sason tickets and 400 Club not valid for this game.

