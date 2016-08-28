Leiston 2, Burgess Hill Town 0: Fruitless away day for the Hillians

The long trip to current leaders Leiston FC was always going to be difficult for Burgess Hill Town, and so it proved with a 2-0 defeat.

Hillians created the first chance with a volley from Lee Harding after 10 mins. The rest of the 1st half Hillians defended well. Josh James was called upon to make two saves from long range.

The second half Hillians started brightly and a Lee Harding shot was well saved by Fire kept the home side in the game.

Hillians possession didn’t bring the rewards it should have done and were punished on 70 minutes with a goal from the impressive Blake

Ten mins later, the game was over with a penalty given to the home side after Josh James was penalised for taking away the forward’s feet when he was already going away from goal.

A long journey home with no points - but good performances from a young Hillians team who will only get better.

Hillians MoM Sam Fisk.

