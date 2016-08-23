Midweek football: Late equaliser denies Hillians three points, Hassocks hit six

Burgess Hill Town conceded an equaliser two minutes from time as they were denied three points away at Hendon.

After a goalless first half, striker Dan Thompson scored in the 70th minute to give Ian Chapman’s side the lead.

But Karl Oliyide grabbed an equaliser in the 88th minute.

It was a goal fest at the Beacon as Hassocks beat Worthing United 6-3 in the RUR Cup.

Phil Gault, Ben Bacon (pictured) and Jamie Hillwood gave Hassocks a 3-1 half time lead.

Worthing made it 3-2 just after the break before Gault got his second from the penalty spot after Bacon was fouled.

Bacon then got his second and Gault scored direct from a free-kick to complete his hat-trick.

Worthing then got another but it was not enough as Hassocks went through. They now face Billingshurst at home in Round 2.

