Midweek football: Weston hits stunner as Heath beat Eastbourne United

Jamie Weston hit a 35-yard stunner as Haywards Heath bounced back from the weekend’s defeat to beat Eastbounre Unitd AFC 2-1.

Luc Doherty gave Heath the lead on 18 minutes before Weston stunned Eastbourne United on 26 minutes,

Jamie Salvidge pulled one back for the visitors on 75 minutes but Shaun Saunders’ men held on to all three points,

Hassocks visited Eastbourne Town and came back to Mid Sussex with nothing after a 3-1 defeat.

Josh Hawkes gave Hassocks a half time lead but second half goals from Chris Cumming-Bart, Sean Ray and Wes Tate gave the Saffrons side the win.

Full reports in this week’s Mid Sussex Times

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!