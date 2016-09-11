Raynes Park Vale 1, Haywards Heath Town 2: Spinks and Rogers get Heath through in FA Vase

Haywards Heath Town booked their place in the next round of the FA Vase with a 2-1 away win over Combined Counties side Rayne Park Vale.

Manager Shaun Saunders announced a starting line-up of, Simon Lehkyj in goal a back line of Bailie Rogers, Nathan Cooper, Josh Spinks and Karly Akehurst. Naim Rouane captained the side was partnered by George Hayward in the middle. Completing the midfield was Jamie Weston and Ryan Warwick. Up front was Kane Louis was partnered by Alfie Rogers. The bench consisted of James Shaw, Joel Daly, Wade Eason and Luc Doherty. Callum Saunders was serving the final game of his suspension and Max Miller was away.

The first 45 minutes of the match struggled in way of entertainment, Heath started well but struggled to find the killer ball that was required to kick the game into life as the home side sat and soaked up any pressure that Heath put upon them.

But Heath started the second half on the front foot and didn’t let the home side out of their own half, Ryan Warwick forced a corner which Jamie Weston took, the movement in the box was good creating space for Josh Spinks to jump unmarked and head the ball powerfully into the back of the net to give Heath the lead.

Heath having opened the scoring forced the home side to now push on more allowing for a more end to end game as the space opened up. The renewed urgency from the home side was rewarded after 51 minutes as the wide right midfielder found some space on the right and sent the ball in hard and low, the arriving player got in front Karly Akehurst and scored from close range

The goal gave the home side renewed hope and they looked to press more men forward, this created space for Heath, Kane Louis’ quick feet created space and he drove the ball across the 6 yard box that Jamie Weston was inch’s from connecting.

Josh Spinks jumps highest to head home the first goal. Raynes Park Vale v Haywards Heath Town. Picture by Grahame Lehkyj

On 72 minutes Heath booked their place in the next round, the ball dropped to Alfie Rogers 15 yards out and he did brilliantly getting the ball under and creating space for the shot, his strike was on target with the keeper going the right way but as it got to the six-yard box it hit Kane Louis on the back and ended up in the opposite corner with the keeper beaten going the other way.

Afterwards manager Shaun Saunders said: “It’s was a scruffy win today, the pitch and general conditions made it difficult but being a cup tie ultimately it was about the result and we can now look forward to the next round against Westfield in Surrey.”

