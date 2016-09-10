Saturday football round-up: Burgess Hill snatch draw, Heath through in FA Vase

James Richmond scored a last minute goal to grab a point at Dulwich Hamlet in the Ryman Premier.

Gavin Tomlin gave Dulwich the lead before Dan Pearse equalised in the 59th minute.

A Cheick Toure own goal in the 74th minute looked to give the home side the win before Richmond popped up with the equaliser in the last minute.

In the FA Vase, goals from Josh Spinks and Alfie Rogers gave Haywards Heath Town a 2-1 away win at Raynes Park Vale.

But Hassocks and St Francis Rangers both went out of the competition.

Hassocks lost 4-2 at Horley Town despite goals from Jamie Hillwood and Josh Hawkes.

Rangers lost 2-1 to Ringmer.

