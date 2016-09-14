Saunders delighted by gr-eight performance

Shaun Saunders was delighted as his Haywards Heath side beat Hailsham Town 8-0 on Tuesday night.

But he did feel it should have been more.

He said: “It was tough because they [Hailsham] are on their knees at the minute. But eight goals and a clean sheet, you can only beat what’s put in front of you, so I am made up with the result tonight. I think our decision making wasn’t as good as it could have been high up the pitch and it should have probably been more.

“We lost our shape a little bit but that happens when you are six or seven up, but I’m happy because clean sheets are massively important. Take nothing away from the lads, they’ve put in another shift and got another big win.”

Heath face Pagham, who are three points behind Heath with a game in hand, away on Saturday and Saunders knows it will be a tougher test. He said: “It will be very tough but it’s a game we are looking forward to. Eastbourne United was a really tough game last week. That was areal ding dong. But we seem to play better against better sides. We’re hopeful going down there and we are full of confidence and will try to bring something away with us.”

Heath remmin second in the Premier Division with a goal difference of +21. But did Saunders think it would be this easy after being promoted last season?

He said: “Not at all. We’ve had a really good start. Someone said to me the other day, ‘Are you that good or has it just been a good start’. I said it’s too early to assess that but we can only beat what’s put in front of us.

“I have no doubt there will be some ups and downs on the way but we are really looking forward to it.

“Josh Spinks is back for Saturday. He’s a massive player for us. We go down there full strength and full of confidence.”

