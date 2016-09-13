St Francis Rangers 1, Ringmer 2: Boddie - ‘We didn’t play well enough to win’

St Francis Rangers boss Simon Boddie said his side did not play well enough to win as they lost 2-1 in the FA Vase to Ringmer.

Boddie said: “Football certainly knows how to knock you down.

“We went into this match having picked up our first point after a very tough start to the season and spirits were high despite ate injuries we have and a couple of absences.

“We didn’t play well enough to win and if totally honest I was very disappointed that we couldn’t at least maintain last weekend’s.”

“At least it was a cup match, a national one at that , so we didn’t drop any points.”

Rangers look to build on that league point two weeks ago with a trip to Billingshurst on Saturday.

“Billingshurst are at our end of the table so I am looking to get our first three points of the season

“Going away is never easy but it’s something that we need to cope with. We will train Tuesday and look to organise a game plan that will bring us our first victory.”

But Boddie still has injury problems and cannot get a full strength side out.

He said: ““It doesn’t look like I will get anyone back from injury in fact I have twomore worries, White with a groin strain almost 100% not going to be fit and Lamper with an ankle injury albeit I hope he will be ok.

“So we will be looking to bring in some of our u21 squad.

“We are confident that things will begin to click and if we can get some players back from injury our squad will benefit immensely.”

Boddie also added: “The club is looking to add a Physio to the management team, so if anyone is out there who feels that can get involved please do contact the club, there is lots to do at the moment.”

Team: J Markey, L McAuliffe, C Campbellwood, John Noakes, Tom Cousins, D Taylor ( C Carolan 45 min), C Lamper, C Haskell, Stuart Goodwin ( K Peppard 45 min), Rhys White ( A Sansbury 60 min), S Guagliome. Sub not used H James

