St Francis Rangers picking up first point better ‘than watching Mo Farah retain his double gold Olympic gold medal’

St Francis Rangers boss Simon Boddie has said picking up the first point of the season was better ‘than watching Mo Farah retain his double gold Olympic gold medal’.

But an 85th minute equaliser from Stuart Goodwin ensured the first league point of the season.

Idriz Adeboja had earlier scored made it 1-1 in the 27th minute.

Boddie said: “I think Saturday was a better feeling than watching Mo Farah retain his double gold Olympic gold medal a couple of weeks ago. If I’m honest celebrating a draw isn’t something I would do too often but because of recent results the point we gained on Saturday was massive for the players myself and the club.

“The pleasing thing was that despite being down to our bare bones every player stepped up to the mark and albeit a physical game they matched Midhurst stride for stride.”

And Rangers defence did not concede from open play and it was only down to two penalties they conceded.

Boddie added: “I think that the lift of the draw gave the lads a much needed boost, I know it made me feel very good and our chairman was also there so he was pleased too. Now we need to move this forward.”

Rangers had no midweek game this week before they host Ringmer on Saturday in the FA Vase. Boddie said: “I am pleased we don’t have a midweek match. We can train and work to get the good things better and the not so good we can try and improve.

“Our next match isn’t a league one so hopefully we can relax and enjoy the cup tie against near neighbours Ringmer. Cup football especially FA & Vase should be seen as a match to be enjoyed, the occasion being something to relish as it is a national competition.”

Reece Abbott (knee), Mervin Bhujin (ankle), Harvey James (wrist) and Charlie Thorpe (metatarsal) are all still out with injuries but everyone will be back form holiday by next weekend albeit some only by 24 hours.

Team: J Markey, L McAuliffe, C Campbellwood, J Noakes, T Cousins, K Peppard ( A Sansbury 75 min), S Goodwin, C Haskell, I Adedoja, C Fearnside, R White

